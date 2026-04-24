Chelsea’s Estevao out for season, World Cup in doubt

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Brazilian winger Estevao is out for the rest of the English season, with his participation in the World Cup in doubt, Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane said on Friday.

The 19-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 1-0 defeat by Manchester United.

McFarlane, back in charge at Stamford Bridge after this week’s sacking of Liam Rosenior, delivered the bleak news about Estevao ahead of his side’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds on Sunday.

“Estevao, unfortunately, won’t play for us (again) this season,” he said. “He’s going to be out for a little bit of time.

“So that’s really unfortunate, especially for someone so young and so talented, but we’re here to support him and be around him.”

McFarlane was asked whether Estevao would fit for the World Cup, which takes place in Canada, Mexico and the United States from June.

“I’m not sure on that, if I’m honest,” he said. “I just know that he won’t be available for us, so I’m sure he’s very hopeful he can make the World Cup, but I don’t know on that.”

AFP