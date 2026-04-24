Benue: Suspected herdsmen kill monarch, others in fresh Agatu attack

By Peter Duru

Tension has gripped Olegabulu community in Agatu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State following a deadly attack by suspected armed herdsmen that claimed the lives of a traditional ruler, his wife, their son, and two others

The late-night incursion, which occurred on Thursday, also left several persons with varying degrees of injuries, forcing residents to flee the area in fear of further attacks.

Olegabulu, a quiet settlement located along the boundary between Agatu and Apa LGAs, was reportedly targeted after youths in nearby communities resisted a previous attack.

A political leader from the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, linked the incident to a recent clash in Atakpa community.

“If you recall, a few weeks ago, armed herders attacked Atakpa, the hometown of the Agatu Local Government Chairman. They returned shortly after for another attack, but the youths repelled them.

“Thursday night, they redirected their anger to the innocent Olegabulu community, where they killed the chief, his wife, his son, and two others, bringing the death toll to five. Several others were shot and injured,” he said.

The source expressed concern that the attackers were still lurking in the area, posing and posing threat to surrounding communities.

“As I speak, the armed herders are still within that axis, waiting to carry out further attacks. After the assault, they retreated into the bush between Apa and Agatu LGAs, where they are believed to be hiding,” he said.

He further revealed that residents were caught off guard by the attack, prompting pandemonium in the community.

“It was my aunt who called me from Olegabulu last night, informing me that people were fleeing. We advised them to take cover since it was late, but by morning, many had already deserted the community. Neighbouring villages are also emptying out for fear of being attacked,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Agatu LGA, Mr. Melvin Ejeh, said five persons were killed adding that security personnel had been deployed to the area to prevent further attacks and restore calm.

Contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said she had yet to receive full details of the incident.