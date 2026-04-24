Latest ranking: Top 10 richest African countries in 2026

Seychelles

The latest HelloSafe Prosperity Index for 2026 has ranked Africa’s most prosperous countries, using a 0–100 scoring system based on key indicators such as GDP (PPP), gross national income, human development, income equality, and poverty levels.

According to the ranking, Seychelles leads the continent by a significant margin with a score of 98.09. It is followed by Mauritius at 77.09, while Algeria comes third with 54.24.

1. Seychelles

Seychelles’ top position is attributed to its high income per capita, strong human development indicators, and relatively even wealth distribution. Its economy, largely driven by tourism and fisheries, has supported high living standards despite exposure to global travel trends and climate risks.

2. Mauritius

Mauritius maintains its reputation as one of Africa’s most stable and diversified economies, having successfully transitioned from reliance on sugar to sectors such as finance, tourism, and manufacturing. Strong governance and a favourable business climate continue to underpin its performance.

3. Algeria

Algeria’s ranking is largely supported by its vast oil and gas resources, which fund government spending and social programmes. However, its long-term outlook depends on reducing dependence on hydrocarbons and strengthening private sector activity.

4. Gabon

In fourth place is Gabon with a score of 52.45. Its oil wealth and relatively small population boost income levels, though inequality and limited diversification remain persistent issues.

5. Egypt

Egypt ranks fifth at 52.17, reflecting its large economy and ongoing reforms. While infrastructure investments and population growth drive expansion, inflation and currency pressures continue to impact household welfare.

6. Libya

Libya follows in sixth position with 46.61. Despite significant oil reserves, political instability and governance challenges have restricted its economic potential.

7. Tunisia

Seventh-placed Tunisia scored 45.19, benefiting from a diversified economy but facing constraints from unemployment, slow growth, and fiscal pressures.

8. Botswana

In eighth place, Botswana recorded 41.92, with its economy anchored on diamond exports and prudent fiscal management. However, reliance on a single commodity and joblessness remain concerns.

9. Morocco

Morocco ranks ninth with 36.73, supported by manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable energy investments. Still, disparities between rural and urban areas continue to affect overall prosperity.

10. South Africa

Rounding out the top 10 is South Africa with a score of 26.53. Despite having the continent’s most industrialised economy, high unemployment, inequality, and energy challenges continue to weigh on inclusive growth.

Overall, the index underscores a recurring pattern across Africa: while several countries generate substantial economic output, unequal wealth distribution and structural challenges often limit broad-based prosperity.

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