Arsenal haven’t given up on title despite blowing lead – Arteta

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta looks on before the English FA Cup quarter final football match between Southampton and Arsenal at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, southern England on April 4, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Mikel Arteta insists spluttering Arsenal still believe they can win the Premier League title despite surrendering first place to Manchester City.

Arteta’s side were knocked out of pole position by City’s 1-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

The Gunners, level on points with City but behind them on goals scored, can reclaim top spot by avoiding defeat against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Less than two weeks ago, Arsenal were firm favourites to win the title for the first time since 2004 after building a nine-point lead over City.

Damaging losses against Bournemouth and City have taken the destiny of the title out of their hands.

The north Londoners blew substantial leads in 2023 and 2024 title races, allowing City to pip them to the trophy.

Yet Arteta is adamant Arsenal have not lost heart and expects them to bounce back from last Sunday’s 2-1 loss at City when they host Newcastle this weekend.

“Win tomorrow, game one win and then we’ll be much closer. I have belief in our players and our people and what we want to achieve,” he told reporters on Friday.

“The energy raised and the belief raised. The clarity in what we have to do it cannot be better. Five games to go. Tomorrow game one, all in, let’s go for it.

“Two big competitions to play for and everything to play for. If somebody had told us at the beginning of the season we would have taken it. We are so excited.”

Arteta, whose team travel to Atletico Madrid for the Champions League semi-final first-leg on Wednesday, is set to be boosted by Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori’s returns from injury against Newcastle.

England winger Saka has missed the last five matches with an Achilles problem, while Italy defender Calafiori has been sidelined with a knock for three games.

City’s 1-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday took them to the top of the league for the first time since August 2025.

Pep Guardiola’s men are hitting peak form at just the right time, while Arsenal have stumbled with only one win from their last six matches in all competitions.

With City in FA Cup semi-final action against Southampton on Saturday, Arsenal will play twice in the league before the leaders are next in top-flight action.

Arteta has experience of title success by the slenderest of margins, winning the Scottish Premiership with Rangers on goal difference in 2003 thanks to a penalty he scored in the closing seconds on the last day of the season.

“I took the penalty and we won the league by one goal difference. It doesn’t get better than that. One of the best feelings I had in my career. When you win it, it is even more special,” Arteta said.

“We are just talking about a lot of possibilities. Those five games start tomorrow.

“Everything you have, you have to put it on the table, and you have to make it happen.”

AFP