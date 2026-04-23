Insecurity: Alaafin demands urgent protection for rural communities in Kwara

Alaafin of Oyo

By Adeola Badru

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has called for swift and decisive action to protect rural and border communities from escalating threats.

Speaking during high-level talks with Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, in Ilorin, the monarch cautioned that neglecting vulnerable areas risks fuelling a wider insecurity crisis, insisting that safeguarding these communities must be treated with the same urgency as the defence of major cities.

According to a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin emphasised the need for stronger inter-agency collaboration, timely intelligence sharing, proactive interventions, and structured engagement with local communities to enable early warning systems and prevent attacks before they occur.

He underscored the critical role of grassroots knowledge, noting that communities possess valuable local intelligence while the state retains the legal authority and operational capacity to act, arguing that a fusion of both is essential to stopping terrorism in its tracks.

Accompanied by a delegation of prominent traditional rulers—including the Oloro of Oro, Olofa of Offa, Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Olomu of Omu-Aran, Olosi of Osi, Alofa of Ilofa, Olusin of Ijara-Isin, and Oranmiyan of Okoland, alongside members of the Oyo Mesi such as the Agba-Akin of Oyo, the Alaafin said the current security climate demanded sustained and well-coordinated measures.

He warned that only a consistent and effective security presence, backed by rapid response mechanisms, can reassure citizens that protection is not merely symbolic but real and dependable.

In his words: “The safety of rural and border communities must command the same seriousness and urgency as the security of our major cities.“

“Government must deepen intelligence gathering and preventive intervention. Beyond responsive measures, enhanced intelligence and preventive strategies are critical.“

“Security threats rarely occur in isolation; they are often organised, financed, and facilitated through networks that can and should be identified, disrupted, and prosecuted within the framework of the law.“

“Clear, steady communication with affected communities and with their traditional rulers will also strengthen public trust.“

“In moments of uncertainty, timely information and visible leadership help calm fears, counter misinformation, and demonstrate that government remains firmly present. Where communities feel heard and guided, panic recedes; where they feel abandoned, fear multiplies.“

“The Alaafin stands with Yoruba communities in the State and we identify with them. These are not distant places to us; they form part of our shared cultural and human fabric, communities bound to us by history, kinship, and longstanding civilisational ties.“

Criminals must not turn our ancestral homes into bargaining chips. Terror must not violate our farms, our markets, our places of worship, or the dignity of our daily work.“

The royal father, who has been vocal in confronting terror threats affecting parts of the South-West, particularly Yoruba communities in Kwara, also commended the governor’s “unalloyed commitment, proactiveness and visionary administration” in safeguarding lives and property.

In response, Governor AbdulRasaq praised the Alaafin’s patriotism and dedication to human life, describing him as a “detribalised and visionary monarch with a heart of gold.“

He added that the concerns of traditional rulers remain a priority for his administration, revealing ongoing efforts to formalise statutory roles for traditional institutions.

The governor characterised the traditional institution as effectively a “fourth arm of government”, noting that royal leaders often resolve disputes, shape local policies, enact customary laws within their domains, and issue directives, thereby performing executive, legislative, and judicial functions simultaneously.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to tackling banditry and terrorism, AbdulRasaq assured the monarch that his counsel would receive due consideration.