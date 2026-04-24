FG raises civil servants’ allowances, welfare and exit packages

President Tinubu

The Federal Government has increased peculiar allowances, welfare benefits and exot packages for civil servants.

Nigeria’s Head of the Civil Service, Didi Walson-Jack, disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The move is expected to increase the take-home pay of civil servants and boost the morale of the government’s workforce.

Walson-Jack said the increment affects workers under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure, CONPSS, and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure, CONRAISS.

According to her, the allowances have been structured to reflect across all grade levels, leading to better earnings for senior and junior officers.

The head of service said almost all allowances in the Public Service Rules have been revised.

One key reform is the approval of 100 percent DTA, which is for civil servants attending approved training programmes irrespective of whether travel is involved or not.

She said, “Even if you are based in Abuja and attend training within Abuja, you are entitled to full DTA.”

Exit package

Apart from salary-related adjustments, the Federal Government has also introduced an exit benefit scheme for retiring civil servants under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The scheme, which provides 100 per cent of a retiree’s full emoluments as an exit package, in addition to their pension, takes effect from January 1, 2026.For the head of service, the move is part of efforts to enhance dignity in retirement. She maintained that no public servant should leave service without adequate financial support.

The Federal Government equally confirmed the operationalisation of the Employee Compensation Scheme, aimed at financially protecting workers who suffer job-related injuries or death.Nigeria’s latest reforms followed an increase in calls from labour unions for improved welfare for civil servants as the cost of living continues to soar, putting more pressure on workers.

It comes about two years after the Federal Government approved a salary rise of between 25% and 35% for civil servants on the remaining six consolidated salary structures.

The salary structure includes the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure, CONPSS; Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure, CONRAISS; Consolidated Police Salary Structure, CONPOSS; Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure, CONPASS; Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure, CONICCS, and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure, CONAFSS.

Vanguard News