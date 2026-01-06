Ndigbo deserve better place in Nigeria — Nwobodo

Jim Nwobodo

By Dennis Agbo

Elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has said that the Igbo deserve a better bargain in Nigeria than what they have received over the past 56 years.

Nwobodo made the remark when former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, alongside other Igbo leaders, paid him a New Year courtesy visit at his country home in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu State.

Members of the delegation included Senator Ben Obi, Senator Sam Egwu, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Senator Gil Nnaji.

The elder statesman expressed appreciation for the visit, describing it as a mark of respect, and thanked God for the opportunity to receive the delegation.

Speaking during the visit, Nwobodo said:

“I am no longer just Jim Nwobodo the politician; I am now an elder statesman. That is why they came to see me, and I pray for them. God will make things easy for us this time around.

“This young man, Peter Obi, I have known him since his days as governor. We have been friends, and I believe that, God willing, whatever we have asked for him, God will do it. Obi is a candidate who is respectable and acceptable to all.”

He added that the Igbo have continued to seek clarity on their place in Nigeria, questioning whether they are regarded as strangers in a country they helped to build.

“We want to know our position in Nigeria. Are we strangers? We are among the people who formed this country called Nigeria. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was there, and he would be shaking and angry in his grave that what he fought for has not been realized. We still pray that one day an Igbo man will be President of Nigeria, in Jesus’ name, Amen,” Nwobodo said.

Responding, Mr. Peter Obi said the visit was strictly to extend New Year goodwill to the elder statesman.

“This is not the first time we are coming here. We came simply to wish him a happy New Year and pray that God Almighty grants him good health and many fruitful years ahead. We will come back another time to discuss politics and the way forward, and he will pray for us,” Obi said.

Leader of the delegation, Senator Ben Obi, described Nwobodo as the godfather of South-East politics, explaining that this informed the courtesy visit.

“We decided to visit him on January 6 as our leader and father. We did not come to discuss politics today; it was purely to wish him well, as agreed on December 26. That is why the number here is limited.

“It is just to say Happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. This visit has become an annual ritual,” he said.

Senator Ben Obi added that a fuller delegation would later brief Nwobodo on the Nike Lake declaration of Mr. Peter Obi into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).