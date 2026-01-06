From Academic Setback to Global Scientific Leadership: The Journey of IAAM Scientist Fellow, Prof. Adewale O. Adeloye

Nigeria Celebrates a Global Scientific Achievement

NIGERIA — Nigeria’s scientific community is celebrating a landmark achievement as Professor Adewale Olufunsho Adeloye has been awarded the prestigious IAAM Scientist Fellow Medal by the International Association of Advanced Materials (IAAM) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The recognition followed his presentation at the 65th IAAM World Congress (August 18–20, 2025), where he delivered a paper titled:

“Harnessing Functional Fused Aromatic Rings as Potentials for Optoelectronic Applications.”

The award places him among the world’s leading contributors in advanced materials and organic optoelectronics.

Transforming Energy Through Science

Prof. Adeloye’s research demonstrates that organic molecules such as fused aromatic rings — can be engineered into flexible, lightweight and affordable solar cells, sometimes called plastic solar panels. These materials present a cheaper and more adaptable alternative to traditional silicon technology and could contribute significantly to addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges.

“The sun shines on our nation every day, but we must have the home-grown technology to capture it,”

— Prof. Adewale O. Adeloye

He calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria to increase investment in indigenous research, noting that organic materials science offers a fast route to energy independence.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Prof. Adeloye describes Chemistry as a key driver of 21st-century innovation, powering clean energy, healthcare technology and smart devices. To students, he explains that Chemistry is like “the Lego blocks of the universe,” urging them to see science as a tool for building the future.

From “F9 in Chemistry” to Global Fellow

In a powerful story of resilience, Prof. Adeloye openly recalls scoring an ‘F9’ in Chemistry in his 1986 WASC/GCE examinations at Aquinas College, Akure.

“I didn’t just fail; I failed totally,” he says.

Today, that same student stands at the global forefront of scientific research, a reminder that failure is not final.

“To the young researchers and school children who find science difficult, brace up. You have a brighter future.”

A Proud Moment for Nigerian Science

His elevation as an IAAM Scientist Fellow reinforces the ability of Nigerian scholars to shape global conversations in science and technology, particularly as the world transitions toward green and renewable energy.

Conclusion

Prof. Adewale Olufunsho Adeloye’s journey from academic struggle to international recognition stands as a national inspiration demonstrating that resilience, curiosity and support for local research can unlock world-changing innovation.

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