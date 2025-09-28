From AAUA to global Stage: Faith Adeyemi demonstrates ability in quantum materials, institutional leadership

Faith Adeyemi, a chemist from Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA), Nigeria, has achieved international recognition for his exceptional ability in Quantum Materials and Quantum Information Science, as well as his impactful leadership in science and academia. Currently a PhD scholar at Clemson University, South Carolina — ranked by Forbes (2026) as the top college in the state and No. 33 public college nationally — he is making pioneering advances in chemical bonding and electronic structure in quantum materials, research with transformative potential for information and energy technologies.

His work focuses on understanding how chemical bonding and electronic structure give rise to targeted physical properties in new quantum materials, and why these chemistry-property relationships exist. “Controlling the chemistry of quantum materials to generate, store, process, and transmit coherent information is key to unlocking their transformative potential in technology,” Mr. Adeyemi explained.

His research has received global visibility, including a presentation at HPC Day 2025 at Clemson University, a premier high-performance computing event featuring experts from Argonne National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, TACC, and beyond. Through his poster presentation and lightning talk, he engaged an international audience on advanced computational approaches and the critical role of chemical bonding in quantum materials.

In addition to his research, he was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the oldest and most prestigious honor society in the United States, recognizing his scholarly excellence and exceptional contributions to chemistry.

Beyond his research, Mr. Adeyemi has demonstrated critical leadership within professional organizations. At Clemson, he serves as General Secretary and Treasurer of NOBCCHE (National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers), collaborating with leading departments to secure funding and support for students to present their research on global platforms, ensuring the next generation of scientists gains international exposure.

Before his graduate studies, Mr. Adeyemi played a key leadership role at AAUA, serving as Parliamentary Speaker of the Faculty Student Association (2021–2023). In this capacity, he was a key student leader, instrumental in shaping campus policies and curriculum reforms that helped position AAUA as the top-ranked state university in previous years. His leadership strengthened governance and elevated the quality and national standing of the institution.

Through his research, leadership, and scholarly achievements, Faith Adeyemi exemplifies exceptional ability in his field, with substantial contributions to scientific knowledge, institutional advancement, and the development of future global scientific leaders. His work bridges cutting-edge quantum materials research with practical impact on policy, governance, and professional development, establishing him as a recognized authority on both national and international stages.