2027: Ikeja residents back Ayinla for Reps seat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Residents of Ikeja Federal Constituency have thrown their weight behind a new aspirant, philanthropist Olalekan Ayinla, to contest for the House of Representatives seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The endorsement came as supporters gathered in Ikeja to present Ayinla with his nomination and expression of interest forms, signaling their backing ahead of the party primaries. The move sets the stage for a contest with the incumbent lawmaker, James Faleke, who has held the seat for several years.

Declaring his intention to run, Ayinla outlined a five-point agenda focusing on economic empowerment, youth development, infrastructure growth, people-centered governance, and traffic management solutions in Ikeja.

He said his ambition is to deliver effective representation and reposition the constituency from a consumption-driven system to a productivity-based economy.

“My mission is to move our people from an era of dependency to one where we create opportunities. Ikeja is a strategic commercial hub, and we must drive innovation and adopt policies that will position us globally,” he said.

Ayinla emphasized grassroots engagement as central to his political approach, noting that understanding the needs of residents would guide his agenda.

“I have a strong connection with the people. I understand their challenges, aspirations, and expectations. If we want a different outcome, we must act now,” he added.

Questioning the pace of development in the constituency, Ayinla called for bold and consistent leadership, urging residents to embrace change.

“For years, people have waited for tangible progress. We must decide whether we are satisfied with the current situation or ready for real change,” he said.

He thanked supporters for their confidence, describing his emergence as a collective effort to reposition the constituency.

“This is not just about me; it is about the future of our constituency. Together, we can achieve meaningful change,” he stated.

Ayinla noted that his declaration marked the beginning of wider consultations, adding that his campaign would focus on engaging stakeholders and presenting a clear development blueprint.

Also speaking, an APC leader in Ikeja, Solomon Johnson, who was named Director-General of the Ayinla Campaign Organisation, commended the aspirant’s record of community support despite not holding public office.

He said the decision to purchase and present the nomination forms followed extensive consultations among stakeholders, expressing confidence in Ayinla’s capacity to represent the constituency effectively.