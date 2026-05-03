I have never felt lonely before — Don Jazzy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Music executive and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has opened up about friendship, personal value and solitude, offering insight into how he navigates human connections.

Speaking in an interview with Jima Emmanuel, the producer said that with time, people begin to recognise those who truly stand by them through different phases of life.

“With time, you get to know the people who can stick with you through thick and thin,” he said.

He added that friendships, in his view, should be mutually beneficial, with both parties gaining something of value.

“I believe every relationship is supposed to be beneficial for everyone involved. As much as they are in my life for something they will benefit from, I also like having them around for what I can benefit from too,” he stated.

Don Jazzy also spoke about usefulness, suggesting that purpose is tied to how people add value to one another.

“If they cannot use you, then you are useless. Why are we here in this world? It is to be useful to people, and vice versa,” he said.

On loneliness, the music mogul maintained that he is comfortable in his own space and rarely feels isolated.

“I have never felt lonely before. I can talk to myself, I can be by myself. As long as I have my phone, internet, TV and food, I can stay in my room and not come out,” he added.