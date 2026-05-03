Navy destroys illegal refineries, recovers 163,000 litres

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, dismantling illegal refining camps and disrupting oil theft networks in Rivers and Bayelsa states.



The operations, carried out by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder and NNS Soroh, led to the recovery of about 163,000 litres of suspected crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).



Director of Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said the breakthroughs followed coordinated, intelligence-driven missions targeting criminal activities in the region.



According to him, on May 1, 2026, personnel of NNS Pathfinder deployed an Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team to the Ahoada West area of Rivers State.



During the operation, the team uncovered and dismantled five illegal refining sites around Egboama-Ogbogolo community. The sites comprised about 15 dug-out pits, storage facilities, and reservoirs containing an estimated 85,000 litres of suspected crude oil and 78,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO.



Folorunsho explained that preliminary findings indicated the products were sourced from a nearby wellhead, though the operating company could not be immediately identified.



He added that the illegal refining infrastructure and products were destroyed in line with standard Anti-COT procedures, while suspects fled the scene on sighting naval personnel.



In a related operation in Bayelsa State, personnel of NNS Soroh responded to intelligence on suspected oil thieves operating near the Soku Gas Plant pipeline corridor.



A search of the area led to the discovery of equipment used for illegal pipeline connections, including 10 jerry cans, a 300-metre 3-inch hose, a 200-metre 4-inch hose, and a 20-metre pipe concealed in nearby bushes.



No arrests were made, as the suspects reportedly escaped before the arrival of naval operatives.

Folorunsho said the operations underscore the Navy’s sustained resolve to curb oil theft and protect critical national assets, adding that efforts are ongoing to track down fleeing suspects and dismantle associated criminal networks.



He urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.