2027: Ode Aye youths back Obayangban, reject consensus

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

There was jubilation in Ode Aye Kingdom, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, as youths and members of the Old Students Association of Ultimate International High School rallied support for House of Representatives aspirant, Hon. Bidemi Joshua Obayangban.



Obayangban, popularly known as “OC General,” is seeking to represent Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in 2027 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).



The celebration followed the purchase of his nomination and expression of interest forms by his alma mater’s old students’ association, signaling strong grassroots backing for his ambition.



In a show of support, hundreds of youths were seen in a viral video chanting slogans and displaying placards with inscriptions such as “Obayangban is our choice” and “Obayangban we know.”



Residents said the community had been tense amid reports of a proposed consensus arrangement for the party’s ticket, a move that was widely rejected by youths in the area.



“Obayangban is the choice of our community. There was widespread dissatisfaction when the consensus idea emerged, but the purchase of the form has restored confidence,” a youth leader said.



A youth group, the Sunshine Forum, pledged loyalty to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stressing that their agitation was not directed against his leadership but aimed at promoting internal democracy through direct primaries.



They called on the APC leadership to heed the demands of party members in Ode Aye and abandon the consensus option.



The development comes as several APC aspirants in the constituency have reportedly rejected the consensus arrangement and opted for direct primaries.



Backing their support with financial commitment, youths in the community donated ₦1 million to Obayangban’s campaign and pledged to mobilise party members across the constituency in his favour.

They maintained that the 2027 race for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat is gathering momentum, insisting on a transparent primary process.