Troops foil kidnap attempt on Otukpo-Enugu highway, rescue 24 passengers

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have foiled a kidnap attempt along the Otukpo-Enugu Expressway in Benue State, rescuing 24 passengers and forcing the assailants to flee.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters JTF Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, in a statement, said the operation followed a distress call that alerted troops on routine patrol to suspicious activity around the Amoda axis of Ohimini Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Lt. Zubairu said the armed criminals had emerged from the bush at about 10pm and briefly taken over an existing checkpoint along the highway, where they intercepted two 18-seater commercial buses travelling from Jos, Plateau State, to Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The criminals stopped the buses and attempted to abduct all the passengers. However, the swift response of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke led to a firefight, which forced the kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into the surrounding bush,” he said.

According to him, during the initial encounter, 15 passengers were rescued and handed over to the Nigerian Police Division in Otukpo.

“Six adults and four minors were initially declared missing. Subsequent operations led to the rescue of five additional adults and all four minors, who are now in the custody of the Police Area Command, Otukpo. Search efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining missing passenger,” Zubairu added.

Reacting to the development, the Force Commander of the Joint Task Force, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their prompt response and professionalism, describing their actions as a demonstration of commitment to public safety.

“Our troops acted swiftly and professionally to prevent what could have been a tragic incident. Operation Whirl Stroke remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property within our Area of Responsibility,” Major General Gara said.

He stressed that the task force would continue to sustain offensive operations, intelligence-led patrols and close collaboration with other security agencies to deny criminal elements freedom of action across the region.

Major General Gara also extended Christmas and Yuletide greetings to Christian faithful within the Joint Operations Area, which covers Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

“I pray that this season brings God’s abundant mercy, peace and enduring joy to families and communities,” he said, urging residents to remain united, shun violence and uphold the values of love, humility, tolerance and compassion exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He added that such virtues were essential for peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity during the festive period and beyond.

Vanguard News