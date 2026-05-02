Ndume hails troops for rescuing Ngoshe captives from B/Haram

Ndume

By Ndahi Marama

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has hailed the Federal Government and the troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in the fight against insurgents which led to the rescue of some of the 416 people, mostly women and children abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Ngoshe village, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Senator, in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri on Saturday, however, called on the Borno South Youth Alliance (BOSYA) with its President, Samaila Kaigama, who claimed to be a mediator between the factional group of Boko Haram terrorists and the government in facilitating the safe return of Ngoshe captives, to liaise with security agencies, rather than politicising his claims.

He said since the tragedy occurred, some of the captives were rescued, including the latest one on 1st May 2026, in which an additional six of them were rescued and reunited with family members in Ngoshe community.

Recalled that the rescue operation followed sustained offensive actions, including recent air interdiction missions targeting terrorist enclaves in the Mandara Mountains, around Amuda, a deserted area between Ngoshe and Gava known for terrorist transit activities.

This is as Ndume, former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, commiserated with the families of six people who were killed last Thursday, 30th April, 2026, during Boko Haram invasion of Kautikari village of Chibok Local Government Area of the state.

The Senator, who prayed for the eternal rest of the victims’ souls and fortitude for their families to bear the loss, also commended the swift response of troops who repelled the attack.

His words: “Let me use this opportunity to commend Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in the fight against insurgents which led to the rescue of some of the hundreds people, mostly women and children who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Ngoshe village, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.

“I want to also call on the Borno South Youth Alliance (BOSYA) with its President, Samaila Kaigama who claimed to be a Mediator between the Factional Group of Boko Haram terrorists and government in facilitating the safe return of Ngoshe captives to liaise with security agencies, rather than politicizing his claims.

“Because the incident took place in Gwoza Local Government Area where I hail from, the acclaimed mediator wants me to be involved; unfortunately, I am not a security personnel. He should liaise with the Security agencies if it is true he has been communicating with the abductors.

“Good thing about it is that, since the tragedy occurred, some of the captives have been rescued including the latest one of last Friday 1st May, 2026, in which, additional six of them were rescued and reunited with family members in Ngoshe community.

“In addition, I commiserate with the families of six people who were killed last Thursday, 30th April, 2026 during Boko Haram invasion on Kautikari village of Chibok Local Government Area of the state.

“I prayed Allah to grant Aljannatul Firdaus (Eternal Rest) to the souls of the victims, and their families to bear the irreparable loss.

“I have to commend the swift response of Troops who repelled the attack on Kautikari which could have been very devastating,” Ndume stated.