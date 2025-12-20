Tinubu arrives Lagos

Received in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State for the end-of-year holidays. He had visited Borno and Bauchi states earlier in the day, as part of his three-state official tour.

Read Also: Tinubu departs Maiduguri for Bauchi

On arrival at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, President Tinubu was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, government officials and the All Progressives Congress, APC, members.

Meanwhile, he is expected to be the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27, at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The event will honour prominent figures, including the President’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.

Earlier…

Earlier in the day, Saturday, President Tinubu was in Maiduguri, Borno State, to inaugurate key projects. He also attended the marriage ceremony of a son of former Borno Governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.

The President’s aircraft touched down at the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, at about 12:55 p.m.

He was received by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina, Amadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and other senior government officials.

One of the projects was the terminal extension of the upgraded international wing of the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri. Read the full story HERE.

From Borno he left for Bauchi, where he paid a condolence visit to the state government and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

The renowned Islamic cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood died on November 27.

Tinubu noted that the Sheikh’s life exemplified humility, service, and dedication, and prayed for Allah’s mercy and admission into Jannatul Firdaus.

He announced that the Federal University of Medical Sciences Azare would be renamed after the late cleric to honour his contributions to education. Read the full story HERE.

Vanguard News