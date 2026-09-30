Nigerian newspapers review: Public servants begin nationwide warning strike Oct 2, if…

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with public servants under the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council reaffirming that they would carry out a warning strike on October 2 over the rising cost of petrol, the demand for a wage award and the commencement of negotiations for a new national minimum wage.

Another headline features President Bola Tinubu saying he is strong and ready to work after returning from his vacation which began on August 30.

Vanguard also reports that commuters have been stranded as floods cut off Agbarho/Ughelli Road in Ughelli North Area of Delta State, particularly around the Agbarho Police Station, making the route difficult and the section nearly impossible to pass.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with President Tinubu dismissing rumours about his health and beginning his campaign for 2027.

The Punch leads with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) deploying rescue teams across the nation as floods ravage states.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, said that the north would be thrown into deeper poverty if Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi win the 2027 presidential election.

Vanguard News