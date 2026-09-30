Atiku asks Tinubu to explain Nigeria’s health deal with US after Ghana’s rejection

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has demanded the immediate publication of Nigeria’s health agreement with the United States, following Ghanaian President John Mahama’s disclosure that his country rejected a similar proposal over concerns about medical records, pathogen information, funding obligations and inspection of imported medicines.

The disclosure, Atiku said, makes it imperative for Nigerians to know exactly what the Federal Government agreed to in its own deal with Washington.

In a statement by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said Nigerians should not be left to speculate about the contents of an agreement signed in their name.

“At this point, Nigerians do not know whether the provisions Ghana rejected are in the agreement Tinubu signed. That is precisely why the government must publish the full text. Nigerians should not have to guess what has been agreed in their name,” Atiku said.

Nigeria signed the five-year Health Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US on December 19, 2025. The agreement covers disease surveillance, health data systems and procedures involving pathogen samples, with the US expected to provide nearly $2 billion in grants, while Nigeria’s commitments are projected to mobilise nearly $3 billion in domestic health financing over five years.

Atiku said the commitments must be considered against Nigeria’s healthcare realities, including an estimated 75,000 maternal deaths recorded in 2023.

“Every one of those deaths represents a woman whose family expected her to come home. This crisis did not begin under Tinubu, but he has had more than three years to show Nigerians how his government is making childbirth safer. Where are the results?” he said.

He also questioned the government’s capacity to meet its domestic funding commitments, citing the implementation of the Ministry of Health’s 2025 capital budget.

Health Minister, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, had told lawmakers that only ₦36 million was released from the ₦218 billion appropriated for capital projects and programmes at the ministry’s headquarters in 2025.

“A government that cannot release funds for approved health projects must explain how it intends to honour a multibillion-dollar commitment. A signed partnership cannot staff a maternity ward, supply a hospital or save a woman in labour. Nigerians need to see the funding and the care,” Atiku said.

He called for the publication of the full MoU, including related protocols, annexes, data-sharing arrangements, specimen-sharing agreements and financial undertakings.

“Can Nigerians’ medical information or pathogen samples leave the country? Who may access them? What safeguards protect patients? Does NAFDAC retain full authority to inspect medicines and medical products? What exactly have the federal government and the states promised to spend? Tinubu should put the documents before Nigerians and answer these questions plainly,” Atiku said.

He also said Nigeria welcomed international cooperation that saves lives but insisted that the government must be accountable for the terms it accepts and the results it delivers, including its expanding partnership with France.

“Ghana examined the proposal before it and said no. Nigeria has already signed. Tinubu must now tell Nigerians exactly what he said yes to. Nigeria’s sovereignty is not classified information,” he added.