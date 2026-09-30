Atiku to Tinubu: Nigerians must be free to say your policies are hurting them

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded the immediate release of five Nigerians reportedly arrested in Borno State for wearing T-shirts bearing the inscription, ‘Tinubu Must Go’, saying citizens cannot be detained simply for expressing a political opinion.

The former vice president said if a political slogan was the reason for their detention, the authorities should explain how wearing a T-shirt had become an offence in a democracy.

Atiku made the demand in a statement by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Presidential Campaign Council.

He said the reported arrests were particularly troubling against the backdrop of the rising cost of fuel, food, transportation and electricity, recalling President Bola Tinubu’s opposition to the fuel policy of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Tinubu opposed Jonathan’s fuel policy in the streets. Nigerians are living with the consequences of Tinubu’s fuel policy in their homes.

“Parents are cutting meals. Workers can scarcely afford the journey to work. Families are being crushed by bills that rise faster than their income. And when citizens put their anger on a T-shirt, the response is reportedly an arrest,” Atiku said.

He asked what such a response meant for political expression in a democracy.

“What kind of democracy grants its president the right to protest, then takes that right away from everyone else?” he asked.

He described ‘Tinubu Must Go’ as a political demand rather than a threat or criminal act, saying the president could disagree with the slogan without using state power against those wearing it.

“‘Tinubu Must Go’ is a demand for political change. It is not a weapon, a threat or a crime.

“President Tinubu can disagree with those words. He can campaign against them. He cannot make people disappear into custody for wearing them,” Atiku added.

He called on the authorities to disclose the whereabouts of the five detainees and grant them immediate access to their families and lawyers.

He further demanded their release if the slogan was the basis for their arrest, drawing a parallel between Tinubu’s past opposition to Jonathan and Nigerians’ right to criticise his administration.

“Tinubu was free to tell Jonathan that his policies were hurting Nigerians. Nigerians must be free to tell Tinubu that his policies are hurting them. Release these five citizens now,” Atiku said.