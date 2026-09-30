Full list: 4 countries in the Americas Nigerians can visit visa-free in 2026

Nigerian passport holders have visa-free access to a small number of destinations in the Americas, although the options are concentrated in the Caribbean.

Current 2026 passport and immigration data show that Barbados, Dominica, Haiti and Saint Kitts and Nevis are among the destinations in the Americas where Nigerian ordinary passport holders can travel without obtaining a conventional visa before departure.

The countries and their reported maximum stays are:

1. Barbados — up to six months

Nigerian passport holders can travel to Barbados without obtaining a visa in advance.

Barbados’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists Nigeria among the countries whose citizens do not require a visa to enter Barbados. Its published information says Nigerians can stay for a maximum of six months for tourism.

Travellers should nevertheless meet the country’s normal entry requirements and satisfy immigration officials on arrival.

2. Dominica — up to six months

Nigeria is a member of the Commonwealth, and Dominica’s government states that citizens of Commonwealth countries do not require a visa for visits of up to six months.

This makes Dominica one of the Caribbean destinations accessible to Nigerian passport holders without a pre-arrival visa.

Travellers should still carry a valid passport and evidence of onward or return travel where required.

3. Haiti — up to three months

Haiti is another Caribbean destination listed as visa-free for Nigerian passport holders.

Current 2026 passport data put the maximum visa-free stay for Nigerians at 90 days.

However, travellers should check Haiti’s latest entry requirements before booking, as immigration conditions can change.

4. Saint Kitts and Nevis — eTA required

While Saint Kitts and Nevis is not a visa-free destination for Nigerians, Nigerian passport holders do not need a conventional visa for the applicable short stay, but they must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before travelling.

The country’s electronic travel system applies to foreign visitors travelling on non-Saint Kitts and Nevis passports.

The eTA is a pre-travel authorisation rather than a conventional visa. Travellers should therefore complete the process before departure and carry the relevant approval when travelling.

Current passport information lists Nigerian citizens as eligible for a stay of up to 90 days under the applicable arrangement.

Vanguard News