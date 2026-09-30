Oyo: ‘I won’t touch LG funds’ – APC candidate

Sharafadeen Alli

…unveils Oyo governance reset

By Adeola Badru

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli, has promised to end what he described as the stifling of local governments in the state, declaring that his administration would not spend “one kobo” belonging to the councils if elected in 2027.

Alli made the declaration yesterday at a high-powered dialogue on the future of Oyo State organised by the Oyo Rising Citizens Forum (ORCF) at an event centre in Ibadan, where he presented a wide-ranging agenda covering local government administration, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare, infrastructure and economic development.

The APC candidate said the 33 local governments would enjoy full autonomy from May 29, 2027, insisting that councils would be allowed to control their resources and take responsibility for the development of their communities.

“My administration will not spend one kobo belonging to local governments. They will build their schools, build their health centres and employ their own workers. That era of stifling the councils is over,” Alli said amid applause from participants.

He also promised a 13th-month salary for civil servants, as well as prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

Alli said his administration would also overhaul the education system by reducing classroom congestion to a maximum of 30 pupils per class.

According to him, the policy would improve learning outcomes while creating thousands of employment opportunities for teachers and fresh graduates.

He pledged that Oyo would comply with UNESCO’s recommendation of allocating at least 18 per cent of the state’s budget to education, alongside regular training and retraining of teachers and the recruitment of additional personnel to bridge manpower shortages.

In the health sector, Alli promised to establish a functional general hospital in each of the 33 Local Government Areas and at least one fully equipped primary healthcare centre in each of the state’s 351 wards.

He also announced a pre-election intervention in Oyo South Senatorial District, promising to personally facilitate and commission at least three fully equipped health centres and hand them over to the state government before the election.

On the Circular Road project and complaints from affected residents, Alli said his administration would move swiftly if elected, promising action within its first 72 hours in office.

“I will set up a committee within 48 to 72 hours to address the grievances of all affected residents. We will not seize people’s land, and we will not sell state assets,” he said.

Alli said his economic agenda would focus on agriculture and mining, with a commitment to establish at least one cottage industry in every local government area.

He also promised to establish parabolic dryers in all seven towns in Ibarapa and two in each senatorial district before December.

The APC candidate further promised to revive the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), expand vocational and political opportunities for youths and ensure greater representation of women through key appointments.

Participants at the interactive session also questioned Alli on energy supply, the alleged sale of state properties, the welfare of doctors and the provision of revolving loans for traders.

He responded with detailed policy proposals on the issues, presenting them as part of his broader plan to reshape governance and service delivery in Oyo State.