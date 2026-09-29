Borno ADC condemns arrest of 5 youths over ‘Tinubu Must Go’ T-Shirts

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly condemned what it described as the unlawful arrest of five youths for wearing ‘Tinubu Must Go T-Shirts’ in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The condemnation was contained in a press statement signed by the state ADC Publicity Secretary, Hon Baba Ahmed Mustapha, on Tuesday night.

He said: “ADC received with utter dismay and shock the news of the arrest and detention of five innocent youths in Borno State by security operatives allegedly acting on the orders of the ruling party, for wearing T-shirts with the inscription ‘Tinubu Must Go’.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this undemocratic, unconstitutional, and provocative act of intolerance.

“This action is not only shameful but also a gross abuse of government institutions for partisan political witch-hunting.

“We wish to state clearly that it is Unconstitutional: Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees every citizen freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas. Wearing a T-shirt with a political inscription is a legitimate exercise of this right.

“It is Undemocratic: Democracy thrives on dissent. The right to peacefully demand, criticise, or call for the removal of any elected official through lawful means is the bedrock of our democracy. Criminalising a political slogan shows fear and intolerance, not strength.

“It is Abuse of Office: Using the Police and other security agencies to arrest youths for expressing a political view is a misuse of state power and an attempt to intimidate the people of Borno into silence.

“We in the ADC find it ironic that a party that rode to power on the back of protest, criticism, and freedom of expression is now turning around to gag the same freedom for ordinary Nigerians, especially our youths who are already burdened by hunger, insecurity, and unemployment.

“Our Demands: We demand the immediate and unconditional release of the five youths.

“We demand a public apology to the youths and their families.

“We call on the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, to remain professional and not allow the Police to be turned into a political wing of the ruling party.

“We call on civil society organisations, the NBA, and all lovers of democracy to condemn this act.

“We want to assure the good people of Borno State that we will continue to stand for their rights. No amount of intimidation will silence the voice of the people.

“An injury to one youth is an injury to all Nigerian youths”.Mustapha explained.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, was yet to respond to the inquiry sent to him at press time. End