Tinubu names varsity after late Sheikh Bauchi

By Charly Agwam

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, in Bauchi State, describing his death as a “great national loss”.

Tinubu noted that the Sheikh’s life exemplified humility, service, and dedication, and prayed for Allah’s mercy and admission into Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for strength for the family, government, and people of Bauchi State and announced that the Federal University of Medical Sciences Azare would be renamed after the late cleric to honour his contributions to education. Tinubu urged Nigerians to pray for peace and unity, emphasising collective resilience in challenging times.

Sheikh Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, the last son of the late cleric, thanked Tinubu for the visit and prayers, also appreciating Bauchi State Governor Sen. Bala Muhammad for his support. Governor Muhammad thanked Tinubu for honouring the family and state.

The delegation included the governors of Yobe and Plateau states and representatives of the Senate President and the House of Representatives Speaker.