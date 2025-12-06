IBB to Northern Leaders: Embrace late Usman-Katsina’s vision of unity 

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, IBB, has urged Northern leaders to embrace the vision of late Gen. Hassan Usman-Katsina’s vision of peace, unity and self-reliance.

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Babangida made the call during the second edition of the late Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina Memorial Conference organised by the New Vision Development Initiative (NEVDI) in Kaduna.

According to him, reflecting on the sacrifices of leaders like Gen. Usman-Katsina was timely, especially as Nigeria continues to battle multiple socio-economic challenges.

Represented by the former Military Administrator of Niger, retired Col. Lawal Gwadabe, he stayed that the late General’s philosophy and commitment to Arewa’s progress should inspire current leaders to confront the problems holding back the region.

He explained that as a Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Usman-Katsina played a decisive role in preserving the unity of the country and later dedicated his post-service years to advocating the rights of the underprivileged, particularly children trapped in the Almajiri system.

“He was passionate about the unity of our country because together we can be very strong and a very progressive nation and divided we will fail.

“His mantra has always been to observe good faith to, and cultivate peace with all, so that our Nation can continue to grow in peace, unity and harmony,” he said.

Speaking on the Nigerian socio-economic security challenges: implications for Northern states, Prof. Abubakar Mohammed, stated that a stable, prosperous Northern Nigeria was essential for Nigeria’s unity and growth.

He explained that estimates suggest that if the North’s per capita income and human development matched the South’s, Nigeria’s GDP could be at least two to three per cent higher and the national poverty rate would drop by more than 20 percentage points.

Mohammed said that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Nigeria by 2030 heavily depends on progress in the North currently, adding that states like Sokoto and Bauchi ranked at the bottom on nearly all SDG indicators.

He called for urgent evidence-based strategies and sustained commitment to transform Northern Nigeria in order to address the socio-economic and security issues facing the country.

Similarly, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, extolled the good qualities of the late General, urging Northern leaders to emulate his character and put the welfare and security of the North at heart.

In his remarks as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the New Vision Development Initiative (NEVDI), Gwadabe expressed profound gratitude to all the dignitaries who honoured the conference in remembrance of the Late General.

He urged the North to move beyond poverty and stagnation by embracing innovation and selfless leadership.

Gwadabe also announced that NEVDI planned to make the memorial lecture a bi-annual event to promote justice, unity, and national development.

Vanguard News