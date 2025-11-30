2027: IBB gives Turaki tough mandate to rebuild PDP

Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(retd)

By Luminous Jannamike

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has handed a tough mandate to the newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, SAN, urging him to rebuild the party, correct its past mistakes and position it as a stabilising force in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The charge came during a courtesy visit to Babangida’s Hilltop residence in Minna by Turaki and selected members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

According to sources who attended the meeting, the discussions centred on party renewal, national stability, and the need for strengthened political structures nationwide.

The PDP National Chairman, who spoke during the meeting, said the delegation had initially planned a special appreciation visit to Babangida, but the recent abductions in Niger State made it necessary to merge the courtesy call with a condolence visit.

General Babangida commended the party leadership for identifying with the government and people of Niger State during what he described as one of their ‘most difficult’ periods, while reaffirming the PDP’s deep national roots.

He said the PDP remained the most structurally grounded political organisation in the country, recalling his own past attempt to institutionalise a two-party system, which was resisted by the political class.

Drawing on his experience in statecraft and political engineering, Babangida urged Turaki to prioritise tact, broad consultation, and inclusive leadership as he begins rebuilding the party.

“While you spoke earlier, you admitted that the party made mistakes and has already set machinery in motion to correct them. I urge you to use tact, seek people’s opinions, and work towards building a peaceful and progressive party. You have the capacity to do it, and I wish you well,” he said.

To illustrate the enduring weight of party structures in Nigeria, the former Head of State shared an anecdote about a military administrator he once appointed in Niger State, who encountered a resident unaware that a military government was in power and insisted that his loyalty remained to President Shehu Shagari and the then-ruling NPN.

Babangida said the episode showed how deeply political parties embed themselves in community consciousness.

Responding, Turaki expressed gratitude for Babangida’s consistent goodwill and guidance, saying the PDP would continue to tap from his leadership experience and historical understanding of Nigeria’s political evolution.

“We are committed to resetting this party, strengthening its organs, and restoring its winning spirit ahead of 2027,” he said.

Sources at the meeting disclosed that Babangida further encouraged the NWC to sustain unity, rebuild trust within the party, and stabilise its structures across the states in preparation for future electoral contests.

A vote of thanks was delivered by former Kano State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, who praised the former President for his continued statesmanship.

Other members of the delegation included the Deputy National Chairmen (North and South), the National Secretary, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, the Kaduna State PDP Chairman, Edward Percy Masha, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Musa Bala from Kebbi State, members of the NWC, the Niger State PDP Working Committee, and the immediate past chairman of the state chapter, Tanko Beji.

Vanguard News