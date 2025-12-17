Duke, Ogunbiyi, media titans grace Sam Amuka’s art exhibition

By Prisca Sam-Duru & Onyeka Ezike

LAGOS— FORMER Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke; Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, President and Vanguard Newspaper Editor, Eze Anaba; Pioneer Editor of Vanguard, Mr Muyiwa Adetiba, and Renowned Artist, Mudiare Onabrakpeya, yesterday, graced the highly anticipated grand opening of the Uncle Sam Amuka (USA) Exhibition.

Also at the colourful event held at the Alexis Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos, were former Managing Director of Daily Times, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi; Culture Advocate, Jahman Anikulapo; Andy Ine; Media Personality, Mr Jimi Disu; ace Columnist, Dr Dele Sobowale; TV personality, Rufai Oseni, a host of Vanguard editors, among others.

The exhibition of Uncle Sam’s collections of artworks since 1961 will continue today and end on Thursday, December 20 between 10 am and 6 pm on each day.

On display at the well-attended event were Vanguard’s first edition published in June 1983, some of Uncle Sam’s collections, two art pieces of Ghanaian Professor, Ablade Glover, art works by two US-based artists, Professor Dele Jegede and Fidelis Atumah aka Atumakanism Afrikanism.

Other exhibiting artists present were Greg Onyeka, Dr Bolaji Ogunwo, and Albert Ohams.

Uncle Sam is a committed collector – Ogunbiyi

Speaking during the event, Dr Ogunbiyi described Uncle Sam as a committed collector of artworks, noting that “anyone who has followed Uncle Sam’s works, both as a journalist and a collector of artworks, will not be surprised at what you’re seeing here.”

He continued: “I’m not surprised about what we’re seeing because I’ve seen them before. But it is amazing that a man, who is 90 years old, has been collecting artworks for so long and continues to collect them. That, for me, is unique.

“Uncle Sam’s life reminds us that this country can be good; it can do well. Uncle Sam went through a lot, but the fact is, he is standing tall. So, his life tells us that if we stick out and work, Nigeria can do well.”

Uncle Sam taught me how to collect artworks –Adetiba

Also speaking, the pioneer editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr Muyiwa Adetiba, described Uncle Sam as his mentor who taught him how to collect artworks

“I feel happy to be alive. I am very happy for the opportunity to relive those memories of the period when we started Vanguard. And also the challenges that we faced before the paper came out.

“Uncle Sam has always been a mentor to me. It was Uncle Sam who discovered me in Punch. I’ve always had a good relationship over the years. He gave me a free hand to run Vanguard when I was there. I will always be grateful for that because I learned a lot from him. I’m happy he is alive at 90, going to 91. I also learned to collect art works from Uncle Sam,” he said.

He is a father-figure – Disu

Also, Veteran Journalist Jimi Disu reflected on his relationship with Uncle Sam, describing him as a father figure.

Recalling his early days in the media and the role Uncle Sam played, Disu said: “I don’t consider him a boss; he is my father, and to say he has been wonderful is an understatement.”

He said that his relationship with Uncle Sam began in Punch newspapers, where he first encountered him as a young man seeking employment in the company.

“At the time, I altered my application from reporter to senior reporter; he looked at it, but within a year, I became deputy editor of the financial desk.”

He’s a major contributor to Nigeria’s media landscape

Media Personality Rufai Oseni said Uncle Sam has been a major contributor to Nigeria’s media landscape and has played a tremendous role in challenging the status quo.

Rufai Oseni encouraged artists to tap into the potential of technology and artificial intelligence, AI.

He said: “I have a cordial and familial relationship with Uncle Sam, his impact remains indisputable. His journey from his early days of influential writing during the “Sad Sam’s era to his involvement in establishing independent media platforms, including the Punch and later Vanguard newspaper. His career in the media has been constant, challenging accessibility and the status quo, and that motivation to impact generations has stayed with him”.

Art’s life itself

Rufai Oseni reflected on the journey of the art industry, describing art as ‘life itself.’ “Art itself is life, capable of evoking emotion, preserving moments, and inspiring audiences across generations. He dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence could erode originality in the art world, arguing that true creativity remains rooted in the human experience.

Rufai Oseni cited global art benchmarks, noting that masterpieces by renowned artists such as Alberto Giacometti and Claude Monet continue to command significant value at major auction houses like Sotheby’s, underscoring the irreplaceable essence of human creativity.

He said: “AI may aid the process, but it cannot replicate the heart of the artist,” he stated.

He further explained that artificial intelligence should be viewed as a creative tool rather than a replacement for human thought. Drawing an analogy, he likened AI to a paintbrush, an aid that enhances expression without diminishing originality.”

Speaking about the creative economy, particularly the visual and cultural arts sector, he expressed concern over what he described as insufficient government support in recent times. He emphasized that Nigeria has not yet fully harnessed the cultural and economic potential of its artistic heritage.