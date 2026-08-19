Police, media twins that cannot be separated — IGP Disu

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu has called for stronger collaboration between the police and the media, describing both institutions as inseparable partners in promoting security and keeping Nigerians informed.

Disu spoke on Wednesday at the 40th anniversary book launch and reunion of Vanguard Newspapers, held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event featured the launch of The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid, which documents major events, personalities and defining moments in Nigeria’s history through Vanguard’s coverage over four decades.

Describing the anniversary as a significant milestone, Disu said Vanguard’s four decades of journalism and public discourse represented a remarkable legacy.

“I consider this a particularly significant occasion. Today, we are celebrating four decades of journalism, public discourse and a remarkable legacy,” he said.

The IGP also praised Vanguard founder, Sam Amuka-Pemu, describing him as one of the defining figures of Nigerian journalism.

“Permit me to acknowledge the enduring legacy of Uncle Sam. He is one of the defining figures of Nigerian journalism. His career has spanned decades of Nigerian journalism, and what is remarkable is the number of journalists whose careers were nurtured in this newsroom,” Disu said.

Congratulating Vanguard on the anniversary on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, Disu said Amuka’s greatest legacy at 91 was reflected in the people, ideas and journalistic ideals he had influenced.

He said, “On behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, I extend my congratulations to Vanguard on this achievement. For us, the remarkable feat is that at 91, Uncle Sam’s legacy is an institution built in people, ideas and journalistic ideals.”

Disu stressed the need for mutual respect and closer cooperation between the police and the media, particularly in reporting security matters.

“The police and the media must work together. Security and the media are twins that cannot be separated. That relationship must be built on mutual respect,” he said.

According to him, the media’s ability to reach and influence the public makes it an important partner in security communication.

“The reach of the media is something no security agency can ever match,” Disu said.

However, he urged journalists to exercise caution when reporting security incidents, warning that some information intended to inform the public could inadvertently assist criminal actors.

“I also wish to make a respectful appeal: in reporting security matters and informing the public, the media must recognise the difference between informing citizens and inadvertently informing criminal actors,” he said.

The IGP further encouraged journalists to pay greater attention to the human side of security reporting, stressing that responsible journalism should go beyond documenting violence.

He urged the media to continue playing its watchdog and public enlightenment functions while maintaining sensitivity to national security concerns.

The Vanguard 40th anniversary celebration brought together prominent personalities from the political, business, diplomatic, security and media sectors, as well as former and current members of the Vanguard family, to celebrate four decades of journalism and the enduring legacy of Amuka.