‘Our sacrifices will yield stronger nation’ — Dafinone

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has urged Nigerians to remain resilient amid current economic hardship, saying the sacrifices associated with ongoing reforms will ultimately produce a stronger nation.

Dafinone made the call in his message marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, in which he felicitated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the people of Delta Central and Nigerians across the country.

The senator acknowledged the hardship being experienced by Nigerians, but urged citizens to remain hopeful and support efforts to restore economic stability and create opportunities.

He said: “On Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, I warmly felicitate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; people of Delta Central Senatorial District; and all Nigerians.

“This occasion reminds us of our shared responsibility to preserve our unity and work towards a peaceful and prosperous nation. I acknowledge the hardship many Nigerians are experiencing and the sacrifices required by the ongoing economic reforms.

“These are difficult times, but the emerging results of the Tinubu administration’s reforms should strengthen our resolve to persevere as the government works to restore stability, expand opportunities and improve the lives of our people.”

Dafinone also urged Nigerians to continue praying for President Tinubu and supporting his administration’s economic policies as the country navigates the current period of adjustment.

Quoting the Bible, he said: “The Scripture reminds us that ‘weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.’

“I urge Nigerians to remain resilient, continue to pray for President Tinubu and support the policies of his administration as we navigate this period of national economic adjustment.”

The senator also appealed to residents of Delta Central and the state to sustain their support for Governor Oborevwori, stressing the importance of cooperation between the federal and state governments.

According to him, collaboration between both levels of government was essential to advancing development, attracting investment and creating greater opportunities for residents.

“Together, we can build a new Nigeria where peace prevails and every citizen has the opportunity to pursue and achieve their dreams,” he said.

Dafinone urged Nigerians to remain united and persevere through the current challenges, expressing optimism that a brighter chapter lay ahead.

“If we remain united and persevere through this difficult season, a brighter chapter lies ahead. Happy Independence Day, Nigeria. God bless Delta Central, Delta State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.