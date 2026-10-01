Hardship: Federal, state, LG workers begin 3-day warning strike nationwide

•Public sector unions order total compliance



•Decry government insensitivity to hardship, suffering of workers, Nigerians

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Public sector unions under the aegis of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, have directed all federal, state and local government employees, including staff of ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, nationwide, to begin a three-day warning strike from midnight today over the failure of the government to address their demands.



The council directed union officials in the federal, state and local government services to ensure total compliance with the industrial action, citing what it described as worsening economic and mental hardship being experienced by workers and other Nigerians.

Members of the JNPSNC include the Nigerian Civil Service Union (NCSU); Medical and Health Workers Union (M&HWU); Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN); and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

Others are the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE); Nigeria Union of Public Service, Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processors and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW); National Union of Printing, Publishing and Paper Products Workers (NUPPPPROW); and National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAEE).

Employees of federal and state government MDAs are also affected.

The warning strike followed the failure of the Federal Government to address demands contained in a letter dated September 21, 2026, to President Bola Tinubu by the national leadership of the JNPSNC.

The council explained that the action was necessary to press home its concerns over the hardship confronting workers and vulnerable Nigerians.

The council had also, on September 29, threatened a three-day warning strike should its demands for the petrol price to be cut to N500 a litre, a wage award and other measures to cushion the hardship in the country not be met or addressed by President Tinubu during his Independence Anniversary Address to the nation on October 1.

The JNPSNC leadership is disappointed that President Tinubu, in his Independence Anniversary Address, did not heed the demand for the pump price of petrol to be slashed to N500, from the current N1,400 to N2,000 per litre, depending on the location, or announce immediate measures to ameliorate the socioeconomic hardship caused by government policies.

The directive to proceed on the warning strike is contained in a circular by JNPSNC’s National Secretary (Trade Union side), Olowoyo Gbenga, dated October 1, 2026, to the national presidents and general secretaries, state chairmen and secretaries of affiliate unions to the JNPSNC, titled “Declaration of three (3) day Warning Strike; action with immediate effect”.

The circular reads: “Please, recall the position of the National leadership of Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council that if Mr President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu refuses to address our requests as contained in the letter to his exalted office (dated 21st September, 2026), the three day warning strike earlier scheduled shall commence immediately.

“Consequent upon the above, the strike shall start with effect from midnight of Friday 2nd October, 2026 to Sunday October 4th, 2026.“In the same vein, all Public Servants in the services of Federal, State and Local Governments are to join the warning strike because an injury to one is an injury to all, most especially all workers, their dependants, vulnerable and hapless Nigerians are groaning terribly under the present economic hardship.

“The economic and mental hardships are becoming unbearable and frustrating.

“The time to act and mobilise workers for the three days warning strike is now!!! Please, disseminate the information!!! Surely, there is victory for us!!!”

Deeply disappointed

Expressing their frustration, one of the leaders of the JNPSNC told Vanguard newspapers: “We are deeply disappointed that the President’s Independence Anniversary address failed to address our legitimate demands for a reduction in the pump price of petrol and the introduction of concrete measures to alleviate the excruciating hardship confronting workers and other Nigerians.

“While the President acknowledged the severe suffering inflicted on citizens by government policies, it is deeply concerning that the speech offered no concrete relief or meaningful response to the urgent demands of Nigerian workers.

“In view of this failure to address these pressing concerns, our three-day warning strike will proceed as planned.”

The strike notice

Recall that the JNPSNC had, on September 21, written to President Tinubu, demanding that the price of petrol be slashed to N500, the immediate announcement of a wage award and the commencement of negotiations for a minimum wage of not less than N500,000 from 2027, among other demands.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, leaders of the JNPSNC warned that should the issues of fuel pump prices and the wage award not be addressed by September 30, especially during the Independence Anniversary Address by President Tinubu, public servants nationwide would commence a three-day warning strike beginning October 2, 2026.

The statement, issued by the National Secretary of the JNPSNC and General Secretary of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Olowoyo Gbenga, said the September 30 deadline remained sacrosanct, stressing that the concerns of Nigerian workers could no longer be ignored.

According to him: “the three critical issues requiring urgent attention are as follows: Reduction of Fuel Price to N500 per Litre. The Federal Government should take urgent steps to bring down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N500 per litre.“This can be achieved through the provision of an intervention fund to address landing costs and support oil and gas operators.

“It is equally important for the Federal Government to ensure the sale of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery and operators of modular refineries at appropriate terms, in order to facilitate increased domestic refining and help bring down the price of petroleum products.

“The current price of PMS, ranging from N1,450 to N2,000 and, in some locations outside major communities and cities, as high as N2,500 per litre, is unacceptable to Nigerian workers.

“The Council maintains that the economic hardship occasioned by the high cost of fuel is placing the survival of Nigerian workers, their dependants and the general populace under severe pressure, making it increasingly difficult for Nigerians to live normal and dignified lives.

Wage Award



“The Federal Government should urgently approve a Wage Award for Nigerian workers to cushion the effects of the prevailing harsh economic conditions being experienced by workers, their dependants, and vulnerable Nigerians.

“The Council believes that urgent action on this demand will further enable public servants to consolidate their loyalty, commitment and productivity within the public service ecosystem.

Minimum Wage Committee



“The Federal Government should urgently establish a Tripartite Committee to commence and facilitate negotiations for the new National Minimum Wage expected to become due in 2027.

“The Nigerian workers’ demand for the immediate constitution of the committee is informed by the need to avoid any administrative or procedural delay that could affect the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage once it is eventually negotiated and passed into law by the National Assembly.

Warning Strike



“Consequently, the Council states that failure by the Federal Government to take the necessary steps to address these issues on or before 30th September 2026 will leave Nigerian workers with no option but to commence a three-day warning strike, with effect from Friday, 2nd October 2026, to press home their demands.

“It is imperative to state clearly that the Independence Day address of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should adequately address these critical issues.

“Failure to address the concerns raised, according to the Council, will attract the displeasure of Nigerian workers and their dependants, as well as other vulnerable Nigerians who continue to bear the brunt of the prevailing economic hardship.”

NLC backs action

Already, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given its tacit backing to the industrial action as can be deduced from its statement to make the nation’s 66 Independence Anniversary celebrations.

In an Independence Day statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday, the NLC said rising petrol prices, inflation, stagnant wages, unemployment and insecurity had deepened the economic difficulties faced by workers and other Nigerians.

The labour centre said the real value of workers’ wages had been eroded by inflation, while rising transportation costs had triggered increases in the prices of food, school fees, rent and other essential goods and services.

It said petrol was selling for about N1,430 per litre or higher in major cities, with prices reportedly higher in some remote areas.

The NLC attributed the rising cost of living partly to the petrol price increase that followed the removal of subsidy in 2023, questioning the utilisation of savings from the policy.

“The real value of wages has been devoured by structural inflation. Petrol now sells at N1,430 per litre or higher in major cities and far more in remote areas.

“The surge in transportation costs drives up the prices of food, school fees, rent, and nearly every necessity of life, while nominal wages remain stagnant,” it said.

The union also criticised Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported refined petroleum products despite its status as a major oil-producing country, while calling for greater attention to domestic refining.

On its demands, the NLC urged the government to explore measures to immediately reduce petrol prices, describing transportation costs as a major channel through which inflation affects households.

Our demands are clear, just, and cannot be delayed any further. First, we demand that government seek ways to immediately reduce the price of petrol as transportation costs are the central transmission mechanism of inflation in Nigeria,” it said.

The NLC also demanded the immediate implementation of a nationwide wage award for workers in the federal, state and local governments.

It said the wage award should serve as an emergency measure to cushion the erosion of workers’ purchasing power.

The NLC further demanded implementation of tax relief measures it said were agreed upon during the October 2023 dialogue between the government and labour, noting that provisions contained in the Memorandum of Understanding had yet to be implemented.

It also called for immediate negotiations for a new national minimum wage ahead of 2027, arguing that the existing N70,000 minimum wage had been significantly eroded by inflation.

“We demand the immediate establishment of a tripartite committee to ensure that a new wage standard for 2027 is formulated and legislated before the year runs out,” it said.

The NLC called for a reduction in the cost of governance and greater transparency in the management of public resources.

It also urged the government to create more economic opportunities for young Nigerians, saying unemployment and poverty were contributing to desperation among the youth.

On insecurity, the labour union said the security situation was worsening economic conditions and exposing farmers, teachers and healthcare workers to danger in some parts of the country.

It cited a figure of nearly 2,000 deaths from violence in the first quarter of 2026, but did not identify the source of the figure in its statement.

“The NLC said insecurity, poverty, unemployment and inequality were interconnected challenges that required coordinated action.

As political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, the labour centre warned political actors against manipulating elections, intimidating voters and exploiting ethnic or religious divisions.

It said workers would make their political choices independently and assess political parties and candidates based on their policies and records.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress will, at the appropriate time, use our Workers’ Charter to make it clear which policies and candidates deserve the support of the working class.

“However, we will never accept any force treating workers’ organisations as dispensable electoral tools. Workers have the right to independent political thoughts, judgement, and choice,” it said.