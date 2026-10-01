Second Hull City player crashes on same road in three weeks

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Another Hull City player has been involved in a car crash on the same road near the club’s training ground, weeks after teammate Sorba Thomas was involved in a similar incident.

A black Mercedes, which the BBC understands belongs to Hull City midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath, 24, crashed on Millhouse Woods Lane in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

Pictures from the scene showed the vehicle on its side after the incident, which happened at about 08:30 GMT. A resident told the BBC the Mercedes had also struck and damaged her car.

Hull City said the club was “aware of images circulating on social media following a road traffic accident near the training ground” and confirmed that “no one was harmed in the incident”.

The incident comes about three weeks after Thomas was involved in a crash on the same road.

One resident, Paul Nickerson, told the BBC he heard the noise and arrived shortly after the vehicle had overturned.

“If it had happened a minute before, my wife was walking down the road with our kids taking them to school. So, it’s really worrying,” he said.

Another resident, Tracy Evans, who has lived on the road for 19 years, said she had been asking for the speed limit to be reduced for about 10 years.

She said children and parents were using the road around the time of the latest incident and called for measures to be put in place “to avoid something happening in the future”.