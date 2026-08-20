Accolades for Vanguard, Uncle Sam as ex-staff launch book, reunite, plan media library

By Osa Amadi, Adesina Wahab, Juliet Umeh, Cynthia Alo, Providence Ayanfeoluwa and Chiamaka Aniche

Former staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the publishers of Vanguard Newspapers, yesterday converged on Lagos to launch a book detailing their experiences while they worked with the media outfit.

The launch of the book, titled “The Vanguard Chronology: 40 years of Nigeria’s leading tabloid,” turned out to be an occasion where encomium poured in torrents for the media house that has built a lot of journalism icons and the Publisher, Sam Amuka-Pemu, popularly known as Uncle Sam.

The commendation of the media house and the publisher came from very important personalities, including former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, (retd); former governors, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Obi.

Also in attendance were the Publisher of This Day Newspaper and founder of Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr Joe Ajaero, the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu and numerous former staff of the company who testified to Amuka’s kind- heartedness and humane nature.

Vanguard is where dreams come true — Ita

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Vanguard Media Alumni Association, Pastor Eyobong Ita, described Vanguard Newspapers as where raw talents could be transformed into successful journalism careers.

“Vanguard is a place where dreams come true,’’ he said.

Speaking on his experience at Vanguard, Ita said the newspaper gave him an opportunity to build a career despite having no university education, journalism degree or formal journalism training when he joined the organisation.

“I stand before you today to declare that Vanguard is a place where dreams come true. If you dare to dream, and you are privileged to join Vanguard Newspapers, your dream will be realised.

“I came to Vanguard with no college education, no journalism degree of any sort, not even journalism training. I came to Vanguard with raw talent and a school certificate,” he said.

According to him, his journey at Vanguard began when he was recruited by the then Deputy Editor, Chris Okojie, who subsequently handed him over to Ikeddy Isiguzo.

He said the training and experience he received at Vanguard subsequently became the foundation for his professional career in the United States.

“But Vanguard gave me a chance, and with that chance, I did not only leave Vanguard, I was made for life. When I went to the States, the foundation I got from Vanguard enabled me to run newsrooms in the United States,” he said.

He took the audience through the process of producing the 40-page book, which he described as tortuous, stating the roles played by some members of the group, including Dr Jossy Nkwocha, Chairman of the Vanguard Book Projects, and Deba Uwadiae, Secretary of the project.

Looking beyond the publication, Ita announced that the alumni association would next focus on establishing the Sam Amuka Media Library, which he said would serve as a lasting legacy in honour of the Vanguard pioneer.

“As we celebrate today, I want to leave our media colleagues with a scoop. Our next project is to have the Sam Amuka Media Library,” he announced.

He explained that the proposed facility would serve as a research centre and resource hub for journalists in Nigeria and abroad.

“We want to put up a project that will leave a legacy for Uncle Sam. A media library that will serve as a resource for Nigerian journalists and foreign journalists as a research centre,” he said.

IBB to Uncle Sam: You’re a nation builder, custodian of our collective conscience,

In his message, Babangida described Amuka, as a nation builder and custodian of the nation’s collective conscience.

In his goodwill message delivered by Prof. Mohammed Yahaya of Agricultural Extension and Development Communications at the University of Ibadan, the former president said Uncle Sam has dedicated his life to truth, nation-building and the power of the pen, adding that his journey has remained a beacon of integrity for journalists across generations.

He said: “I congratulate you, on this remarkable milestone. As we celebrate your 91st birthday, we are not merely marking another year; we are celebrating a monumental life, a life dedicated to truth, to nation-building, and the power of an informed pen.

“Your journey has been a beacon of integrity, a testament of principled journalism, and an inspiration to countless writers, editors, and publishers across generations. You are not just a journalist; you are a nation builder, a custodian of our collective conscience, and a guardian of our democracy.

“We are also assembled to celebrate the launch of a landmark publication: The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid. This work is far more than a book; it is a living chronicle of our nation’s journey over four transformative decades.

“For 40 years, Vanguard newspapers have been an unwavering champion, a companion of Nigerians, documenting our triumphs, illuminating our challenges, and giving voice to the voiceless. Vanguard has not merely reported on Nigeria’s history; it has actively shaped it. It has stood as a formidable pillar of robust public discourse, a defender of democratic ideals, and a consistent force for national development.

“This publication is a fitting tribute to that enduring legacy that I am deeply honoured to be associated with in this presentation today. It is indeed, for me, such a profound admiration for the vision, resilience, and commitment of the Vanguard Media Alumni Association. Your dedication to preserving this invaluable history is truly commended.

“And no doubt, my family believes, as we all do, that a deep understanding of our past, as captured so vividly in these pages, is the essential foundation of charting a successful course for the future.

“As we return to the pages of the Vanguard Chronology, let us not merely revisit the stories of yesterday; let us instead recommit ourselves to the timeless principles they represent.

“Let us draw inspiration from Sam Amuka’s steadfastness, his courage, his unwavering commitment, and dedication to truth. We must remain steadfast believers in the power of a free, responsible, and robust press to build a prosperous Nigerian federation.

“It is our sincere hope that this publication will serve as an enduring historical document for generations yet unborn, and a purposeful reminder of the critical role of journalism in the life and progress of our nation.

“I call on all media practitioners across the country to emulate the exemplary life of the founder, Mr. Sam Amuka, and the professional ethics of the Vanguard family,” he added.

Vanguard, Nigerian media must lead fight against xenophobia — Ike Nwachukwu

Similarly, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu, retd, charged Vanguard Newspapers and the Nigerian media to lead a fresh campaign against xenophobia in Africa, warning that the continent must not replace apartheid with another form of discrimination.

Nwachukwu, who spoke while celebrating the contributions of Vanguard Newspapers to Nigeria and Africa, said the newspaper had played significant roles in promoting honest journalism, defending the underprivileged, advocating good governance and educating Nigerians about their rights.

He urged the media to deploy the same courage and influence to confront xenophobia across the continent and help restore Nigeria’s image globally.

He said: “Vanguard Newspapers have done so much for our country. They led a charge for honest reporting, a charge for fighting the cause of the underprivileged, a charge for good governance, a charge for making people understand their rights and preparing them to express their rights without fear or favour.”

The former Minister, who paid tribute to Vanguard founder, said the newspaper had contributed to the struggles for liberation across Africa.

“Uncle Sam, thank you. Today, the African continent, Nigeria, is suffering from xenophobia.

“Vanguard Newspapers helped in no small way in ensuring that we brought to a total end apartheid in South Africa and the decolonisation of the rest of Africa.

“May I charge Vanguard and the Nigerian media to lead the charge one more time to fight against xenophobia in Africa. We must not replace apartheid with xenophobia, and Vanguard should lead that charge,’’ Nwachukwu said.

The former minister also challenged the Nigerian media to play a stronger role in shaping the international perception of Nigerians, saying government policies alone could not change the negative stereotypes associated with the country.

He urged journalists and media organisations to use that power responsibly by highlighting the achievements, values and contributions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

According to him, “we are good people. And Uncle Sam, today is your day.”

Amuka creates institutions— Osoba

In like manner, former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, a long time friend of Uncle Sam, told the gathering that the Vanguard Publisher was not only generous, but also very creative.

“We are celebrating a man who created an institution over 40 years ago. That was not the first institution he would create . We were all in Daily Times and he was my senior and we were enjoying life.

‘’We were spoiled by the management. He was the first to get a car among us and the least to enjoy the same car. Most of us his friends, would take the car from him and drive it for days not minding that the owner would need it too.

“One day, he came to me and said he was leaving and I asked him why and asked what was wrong. He went and started Happy Home Magazine. He later started The Punch with the late Olu Aboderin who was an accountant in National Bank. Sam is a jolly good fellow and has created a paper around his image.

“When there was problem in The Punch, he went into fishing business and I asked him why a journalist would go into fishing. Eventually, he started Vanguard Newspapers in 1984.

“He is not only liberal, he allows his editors and columnists to express themselves. In 2023, when we were preparing for the general elections, I went to meet him and told him that his paper was antagonistic to our political party, despite that our presidential candidate married an Itsekiri woman. ‘’He just called his editor and asked me to speak with him I was amazed and told him an issue I wanted him to handle privately and he did that and he replied that the editor is the one editing the paper.”

Osoba added that Uncle Sam was not only generous but takes care of his friends.

The former governor also lauded the simple lifestyle of Amuka, saying he does not crave fame and popularity.

Vanguard has consistently built a better society — Obi

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, commended Vanguard Media family for its consistency in using journalism to contribute to nation-building and the development of society.

He described Vanguard as a media institution that had consistently played an important role in building a better society.

“The Vanguard family has consistently been part of building a better society,” Obi said.

According to him, the newspaper’s contribution goes beyond journalism, noting that the Vanguard family has continued to make its impact felt in society.

“The Vanguard family has consistently been part of building a better society,” he reiterated.

He congratulated the newspaper and its founder for sustaining the Vanguard legacy over the years, while acknowledging the work that had gone into building the organisation.

“So, congratulations to the Vanguard family. Congratulations to Uncle Sam and our daddy for all you have been doing over the years.”

Obi further prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the Vanguard founder and the entire Vanguard family.

“May God Almighty continue to bless this family,” he said.

“May God Almighty continue to bless our daddy, Uncle Sam.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the historical publication chronicling Vanguard’s 40-year journey, saying he would be part of the launch of the book.

Uncle Sam is detribalised— Amaechi

Former Rivers State Governor, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, said Uncle Sam is a detribalised Nigerian who gives opportunities to people irrespective of where they come from.

‘This is evident in the people who work in his media house and the positions they are able to attain. He would insist I eat in his house. He is a detribalised Nigerian and gives everybody opportunities. When I saw him, is it at my 60th birthday or my son’s wedding , I was surprised. I asked him why did he have to come with the inconveniences as an old person. I got the invite for this event barely 36 hours ago, but I must come. We need to honour him,” he said.

Police, media are twins that cannot be separated — IGP Disu

In his speech, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Olatunji Disu, who was keynote speaker at the event, called for stronger collaboration between the police and the media in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges, describing the two institutions as “twins that cannot be separated.”

The IGP, who arrived after travelling from Zamfara State, said he made it a point to attend the occasion in honour of Vanguard founder and Publisher, Sam Amuka-Pemu.

“Forgive me for coming this late. We just rushed in from Zamfara. Because I’ve made sure that today I’ll be here, even if I came late in the night, for Uncle Sam’s sake,” he said.

Disu described the occasion as significant because it brought together two institutions that had played complementary roles in shaping Nigeria’s history.

“While one is charged principally with protecting the nation and its citizens, the other bears the responsibility of informing citizens, interrogating public institutions and helping society understand the events that shape our collective destiny,” he said.

Paying tribute to Amuka, Disu described him as “one of the defining figures of Nigerian journalism.”

“For four decades, Vanguard has remained a significant participant in the Nigerian media landscape, evolving with the country while maintaining a distinct voice,” he said.

“A newspaper may be measured by circulation, its headlines or its commercial success, but its deeper legacy is measured by the people it develops, the conversation it generates and the society it helps to shape.”

On insecurity, Disu said Nigeria faced complex threats, including kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, communal violence, organised crime and cybercrime.

“The police and the media must work together as one,” he declared.

Recalling a kidnapping case he handled while he was Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos, Disu said the media’s publication of the victim’s identity enabled the kidnappers to realise the importance of their captive and demanded ransom.

“If they had been working directly with the police at that particular time, there would be no need for the police to say, ‘don’t report this.’ They would know the importance of keeping it for some time,” he said.

Disu congratulated Vanguard on its 40th anniversary, and described Amuka-Pemu’s legacy as “the institution, the people, the ideas and the journalistic tradition” he helped built

I was his tenant in London – Obaigbena

Obaigbena recalled that when he started ThisWeek magazine about 40 years ago, he used Uncle Amuka’s flat in London as office.

.”ThisWeek set up its London office at his flat about 40 year ago. He is an icon and a colossus and he is firm and we should join the people of Nigeria to salute the Last Original.”

Uncle Sam, man with large heart — Ajaero

Ajaero, on his part, described Uncle Sam as a man with a large heart and who has consistently created opportunities for people to grow and make meaningful contributions to society.

He said: “He is a person with a large heart who has always been willing to support others.

“Because of his large heart, he did not only look for people who had value; he also gave people the opportunity to grow.”

The labour leader also used the occasion to reflect on his own journey in the labour movement, recalling his early days as a union chairman before rising to become president of the NLC.

According to him, his experiences at the grassroots level exposed him to the struggles of Nigerian workers and helped shape his leadership career.

He said: “I started as chairman of the union there before I moved on to where I am today.”

Ajaero recalled the role of union activities in his development, saying the opportunity to participate in workers’ struggles helped him acquire valuable experience and prepared him for greater responsibilities.

“I can remember in my position, every month on Saturday, we shut down the place. By the end of the month, they paid us. That was what gave us the opportunity to grow,” he said. He noted that his presence at the Vanguard reunion was not merely personal, but also a demonstration of solidarity with the working people of Nigeria and an appreciation of Vanguard’s contribution to the country.

Sam Amuka announces retirement as Vanguard Chairman, hands over to daughter

Meanwhile, Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu has announced his retirement as chairman of Vanguard Media Limited, revealing his daughter, Omasan Dudu, as the new chairman.

Speaking shortly after the cutting of the cake at the event, Amuka told guests that he was no longer the chairman, before introducing his daughter.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I have retired as chairman. The new chairman is here. This is Omasan Dudu, who happens to be my daughter.”

Dudu, in her remarks, expressed gratitude to God and thanked the Vanguard alumni for honouring her father during his lifetime.

She described her new role as a huge responsibility, saying her father had “passed on the baton” to her.

She pledged to build on her father’s legacy and take Vanguard “10 notches higher” than its present position.

Dudu also expressed confidence in the support of Vanguard’s workers and management as she assumes the leadership role.

She said: “Thank you all for coming to join us. I just want to thank God for today. I thank the alumni for coming to honour my dad. Your children will honour you as well. We thank God because it is good for history to be made known.

“And it’s good that he has seen all the accolades in his lifetime. That doesn’t happen to a lot of people. So, like he said, he’s retired. He’s passed on the baton to me. First, I want to thank him for the opportunity. It’s a huge responsibility.

“But I pray that I’ll be able to take Vanguard 10 notches higher than it is today. And I know that I have the support of the workers and the management. “

The book reviewer, Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye, said though he was not directly mentored by Uncle Sam, the Publisher was among thos who fired his interest in journalism.

Ogunleye , a former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, commended the efforts of the Vanguard Alumni for writing the book and organizing the event