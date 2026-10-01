Kefas approves N2.5bn relief, pardons 24 inmates

Kefas

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has approved N2.5 billion in intervention funds for social relief, youth empowerment and the rehabilitation of communities affected by communal crises.

Kefas also granted executive pardons to 24 reformed inmates as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The governor announced the decisions on Thursday during his statewide broadcast to mark the anniversary.

He said N500 million had been earmarked for the six-month TARABA CARES Social Investment and Poverty Relief Programme, running from October 2026 to March 2027, to support indigent households, widows, persons with disabilities and the elderly.

According to him, another N1 billion would be injected into the Taraba State Youth Development Agency to fund vocational skills acquisition and enterprise support.

He also approved N1 billion for rebuilding livelihoods and providing relief materials to communities affected by communal crises in Karim Lamido Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

Kefas said the interventions were designed to cushion the effects of economic hardship and create opportunities for vulnerable residents and young people.

“Independence must mean that a poor family’s child can access quality education, a pregnant woman can enter a clinic without fear, and our farmers can reach markets profitably.

“Leadership must be measured by what it does for the people. These three interventions represent N2.5 billion in approved funding. Every single naira must serve its intended purpose, and the implementing agencies will publicly account for every kobo,” he said.

On the pardons, the governor said he exercised his constitutional powers under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, following the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Kefas also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the State Ministry of Works and the Secretary to the State Government to engage the North East Development Commission, NEDC, the Federal Ministry of Regional Development and the contractor handling the collapsed Namnai Bridge on the Jalingo-Wukari federal highway.

He directed them to produce a realistic timetable for completing the bridge, which has caused prolonged hardship for commuters and residents.

“The people do not need another speech about Namnai Bridge; they need a safe, completed bridge. Repeated assurances without visible progress are no longer enough,” Kefas said.

On concerns over the state’s debt profile, the governor said he welcomed responsible scrutiny, accountability and fact-based criticism but rejected what he described as the use of incomplete figures and distorted records to alarm the public.

“Borrowing is not automatically evidence of failure; what matters is whether it is lawful, affordable, transparent, and invested productively. Our books must be open to lawful scrutiny, and I take full responsibility for our financial decisions,” he said.

Kefas also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government over Nigeria’s reported September 17, 2026 victory at an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration tribunal, which he said removed legal hurdles to the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project.

He, however, said Taraba would not rely solely on the federal dam project, directing the State Electricity Commission to open the state’s intrastate electricity market to credible mini-hydro and solar investors under the Electricity Act 2023.

Other announcements in the broadcast included the planned rollout of the Taraba Teachers’ Welfare, Professionalisation and Housing Programme in 2027.

The governor also announced plans to unveil the 168-Ward Quick Impact Development Programme before the end of October 2026.

He said the state would hold a multi-stakeholder summit on October 3 to regulate artisanal mining and address concerns over environmental pollution, mercury poisoning and child labour.