Kidnapping: 1st judgment of Edo special court based on evidence – Attorney General

The Edo Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Roland Otaru, says Tuesday’s judgment of the Edo Special Criminal Court, sentencing four persons to death by hanging for kidnapping and cultism, was based on credible evidence.

Otaru, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stated this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin through the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Stephen Okoror, who spoke on his behalf.

NAN recalls that Justice Terry Momodu of the Edo Special Criminal Court sentenced four persons to death by hanging for kidnapping and cultism on Tuesday.

The convicts included a 27-year-old woman, Gift Raphael; three men, Marvellous Isaac, 32; Wisdom Michael, 36; and Rufus Emete Michael, 30.

It was the first judgment delivered since the creation of the special court by Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s administration.

Otaru said the judgment was based on credible evidence adduced before the court, including testimonies of victims.

“First of all, the judgment was the first delivered since the creation of the new court.

“The judgment was based on the evidence adduced and the evidence given by victims of the crime who came to court.

“At the end of the day, these persons were convicted,” he said.

He dismissed insinuations that the offence was committed before the law was passed and the court created.

“The court was created before the crime was committed.

“The governor had said that the state will set up a special court for kidnapping and other crimes which it did,” Otaru said.

He commended the governor for the initiative.

“We appreciate the governor for what he has done to show that criminals have no hiding place in Edo anymore.

“When you commit a crime in Edo, you face the music,” he added.

In his Independence Day message to youths, the attorney-general urged them to shun crime and be innovative.

“The youth should move away and run away from crime. They should be innovative, look for what to do, not take drugs, and not join cults or do fraud.

“Don’t engage in illegal acts because Edo state will not condone such practices anymore,” Otaru said. (NAN)