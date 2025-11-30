Why I conducted free, fair governorship election that produced Tinubu — Marwa

…Says Nigeria’s Diversity Is a Gift That Must Be Safeguarded

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has revealed that during his tenure as Military Administrator of Lagos State, he enjoyed overwhelming love and support from the Yoruba people—despite their hostility towards the federal military government at the time.

Marwa made the disclosure while delivering the keynote address at the public presentation of Buni Boy, a book written by the late legal luminary Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, held in Abuja on Saturday, November 29, 2025. He said the goodwill he received from Lagosians motivated him to conduct a free and fair election that eventually produced his successor, then Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “Even though the Head of State then, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, did not interfere in my conduct of the governorship election, the military hierarchy did.

“After seeing Senator Bola Tinubu’s strong campaign and popularity, the military hierarchy instructed me to prevent him from emerging governor because of his pro-democracy activism in NADECO against the military government.

“But I chose to conduct a free and fair election that produced the most popular candidate as governor of Lagos State. The rest today is history.”

Nigeria’s Diversity Must Be Protected, Not Feared

Marwa stressed that although Nigeria faces unique challenges due to how poorly its diversity has been managed over the years, such challenges do not justify calls for division.

“These difficulties cannot justify any idea of tearing the nation apart,” he said. “Our challenges should instead push us to repair the fault lines and pursue greater inclusion.”

On the Book and Its Legacy

Marwa praised Mrs. Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, widow of the author, for preserving her late husband’s legacy.

“Barrister Niyi Ayoola-Daniels is no longer with us, but his legacy lives on. The Buni Yadi Foundation keeps his ideals alive. The real-life story told in the book resonates deeply with me,” he said.

He noted that the narrative connects personally with him, not only because he once served as the military governor of old Borno State—where Buni Yadi was located—but also because he met the family of the noble Alkali whose wisdom and dedication to justice shaped the author’s life.

A Personal Reflection on National Unity

Marwa used the occasion to reflect on the importance of unity in Nigeria’s multicultural landscape.

“What moves me most is not only the book itself but also the life of its author and what that life represents,” he said. “It speaks to the unity and strength woven through our diversity as Nigerians.”

He recalled a time in the 1960s when Nigerians lived with “unguarded hearts,” emphasising that the country once enjoyed deeper social harmony.

“The story stirs my memories and reminds me of a time when life was plain in its blessings and people showed more kindness in their daily dealings,” he added.

Reiterating that Nigeria’s diversity is a national asset, Marwa explained: “Our diversity is not a burden but a gift and a trust we must safeguard.”

Growing Up in a United Nigeria

Reflecting on his formative years, Marwa said his experiences across different regions shaped his belief in unity.

“The Nigeria of my youth understood its own diversity, even in the troubled days of the 1960s,” he said.

He recalled his teenage years at the Nigeria Military School (NMS), Zaria, where students and teachers came from all ethnic groups.

“It was never a school for northern boys alone. Whether you spoke Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo, we regarded ourselves as kin,” he said.

His childhood, spent across Zaria, Enugu, Abeokuta and Lagos due to his father’s military postings, also taught him early that “people of other tongues and traditions are still my own.”

A Career That Strengthened His Belief in National Unity

Marwa noted that his 30-year service in the Nigerian Army further reinforced his commitment to unity.

“The Nigerian Army is built on a foundation of one Nigeria. Intermarriage and close fellowship pushed us to look past ethnic lines and stand together,” he stated.

He added that his personal and professional life reflect Nigeria’s diversity—from friendships to colleagues, chieftaincy titles, and even his family’s cultural makeup.

“Wherever I stand in this country—among the Ogoni, Bachama, Igbo, Idoma, anywhere at all—I am at home,” he concluded.