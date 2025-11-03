Stock market investors gain N7.25trn in October

•As profit taking drags down Index by 0.97% W/W

By Peter Egwuatu

Stock market investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, have gained over N7.25 trillion in one month, as market capitalisation, which measures the total value of stocks listed on the Exchange, closed in October at N97.83 trillion from N90.580 trillion in September 2025.

However, investors lost over N963 billion or 0.98% Week on Week, W/W, last week due to profit taking , with the market closing lower in four of five trading sessions, halting its seven-week winning streak.

Analysts explained that the negative sentiment in the domestic bourse last week reflected profit-taking activities, weak risk appetite, and macroeconomic headwinds that continued to weigh on investor confidence despite strong year-to-date performance.

Meanwhile, analysis of the market for the month of October 2025 shows that another stock market performance indicator, the NGX All Share Index, ASI gained 7.9% to close at 154,126.45 points from 142,710.48 points the previous month. Consequently, the Year to Date,YtD, gain increased to 49.74%.

In the weekly analysis, the sustained decline experienced in the market came amid a broader cautious mood in the financial market, as elevated interest rates in the fixed-income space attracted liquidity away from equities. Market analysts observed that investors are locking in profits from earlier rallies, particularly in blue-chip counters that have recorded significant price appreciation this year. “The market’s weakness was further compounded by concerns around tightening monetary policy, inflationary pressure, and slow corporate earnings momentum, which collectively dampened buying sentiment” an analyst stated.

Further review shows that market activity improved as average trading volume and value rose 102.7% W/W and 12.2% W/W respectively. Meanwhile, sectoral performance was broadly negative, with declines in the Insurance Index posting -3.5% Consumer Goods Index -2.7%, Banking Index -2.1%, and Industrial Goods Index -1.0% while the Oil & Gas Index gained 0.3%.

Reacting to market outlook, analysts at Cordros Research stated: “Next week, we expect choppy trading activities as investors monitor sector- and company-specific developments and movement in fixed income yields”.

In their outlook, analysts at InvestData Consulting stated: “Looking ahead, the market’s direction in the short term is expected to remain mixed, shaped by investor reaction to macroeconomic data, fixed-income yields, and third-quarter corporate earnings.

Analysts expect selective accumulation in fundamentally sound stocks, particularly in the banking and energy sectors, as investors seek value in the midst of price corrections”.