Zenith Bank posts N360.9bn Q1 2026 profit as revenue hits N1trn

Zenith Bank Plc has kicked off 2026 on a solid note, posting an unaudited pre-tax profit of N360.92 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, underscoring the lender’s resilience amid a challenging operating environment.



According to its latest filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the Group recorded a 2.87% year-on-year increase in profit before tax, up from N350.82 billion in Q1 2025. Profit after tax rose modestly by 0.69% to N314.02 billion, reflecting stable earnings performance despite higher loan impairments and persistent cost pressures.



The bank’s top-line growth remained robust, with gross revenue crossing the N1 trillion mark at N1.01 trillion, representing a 6.14% increase year-on-year. This performance was largely supported by strong interest income, which climbed to N869.10 billion, even as interest expenses declined by 4.64% to N235.02 billion. The reduction in funding costs helped lift net interest income by 7.24% to N634.08 billion.



Non-interest income also provided a significant boost, as net fee and commission income surged by 44.53% to N81.05 billion, highlighting improved transaction volumes and digital banking adoption. However, loan impairments rose by 16.53% to N57.57 billion, reflecting a cautious approach to credit risk amid macroeconomic uncertainties. After accounting for impairments, net interest income stood at N576.51 billion, up 6.42%.

Earnings per share edged higher to N7.64, while shareholders’ funds expanded by 16.32% to N5.17 trillion, reinforcing the bank’s capital strength.



On the balance sheet, total assets dipped slightly by 1.24% to N32.01 trillion, largely due to a reduction in selected asset classes. Total liabilities declined by 4.04% to N26.85 trillion, driven mainly by a reduction in borrowings—an indication of improved funding structure and balance sheet efficiency.



Meanwhile, lending activity remained strong, with loans and advances growing by 13.25% to N11.38 trillion. Customer deposits also increased by 7.87% to N24.47 trillion, underscoring sustained customer confidence and a solid liquidity position.



Stock Rally and Market Position

Zenith Bank’s strong fundamentals have been mirrored in its stock performance. The shares have been on an extended rally since mid-April, reaching a high of N135.90 on April 24 before adjusting for a final dividend of N8.75 per share.



Following the adjustment, the stock traded around N121.85 on April 27 and climbed steadily to close at N128.50 on April 30, marking a 2.4% daily gain. Year-to-date, the stock has surged 108% from its opening price of N61.80, placing it among the top-performing equities on the NGX.



With a market capitalization of approximately N5.28 trillion, Zenith Bank is currently the ninth most valuable listed company on the exchange, accounting for about 3.39% of total market value.



Historic Milestone and Growth Drivers

Earlier in the year, Zenith Bank made history by becoming the first Nigerian bank to surpass the N5 trillion market capitalization threshold—cementing its status as the most valuable banking stock in the country.



This milestone followed a remarkable share price rally between December 2025 and March 2026, during which the stock climbed from N61.80 to an all-time high of N113.30. The surge lifted the bank’s valuation from N2.54 trillion at the end of 2025 to over N5 trillion within a few months.



A key driver of this growth has been the bank’s strategic investment in technology. Following a major core banking system upgrade in 2024, Zenith significantly enhanced its operational efficiency and scalability. The rollout of digital solutions such as the “eaZy by Zenith” wallet, alongside the adoption of advanced data analytics and strengthened cybersecurity infrastructure, has improved service delivery and reduced operational bottlenecks.



Global Recognition

Zenith Bank’s performance continues to earn global acclaim. The bank was recently ranked Nigeria’s number one lender by Tier-1 capital for the 16th consecutive year in The Banker magazine’s “Top 1000 World Banks” ranking—a testament to its financial strength, consistency, and global competitiveness.

Despite rising impairments and macroeconomic headwinds, Zenith Bank’s Q1 results highlight a business that is not only stable but also evolving. With strong capital buffers, growing digital capabilities, and sustained investor confidence, the bank appears well-positioned to maintain its leadership in Nigeria’s banking sector through the rest of 2026.



In a further demonstration of its growth ambitions, Zenith Bank Plc this week inaugurated an operational office in Côte d’Ivoire as part of its expansion into Francophone Africa. Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, which drew top dignitaries from within and outside the continent.



The expansion marks a strategic step in broadening the bank’s footprint across French-speaking African markets, positioning it for sustained growth beyond Nigeria.



Despite rising impairments and macroeconomic headwinds, Zenith Bank’s Q1 performance highlights a business that remains stable while evolving. With strong capital buffers, expanding digital capabilities, and growing investor confidence, the lender appears well-positioned to maintain its leadership in Nigeria’s banking sector through the rest of 2026.