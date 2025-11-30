Leaders must develop patience to listen, wisdom to unite, strength to make decisions – Gbajabiamila

…as CoSPAL Chairman, Sec-Gen Laud LMI Impacts on Future Leaders

Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that future leaders of the country must develop patience to listen, significant wisdom to unite and strength to make principled decisions even they are difficult.

He said that such requirements were necessary for any intending leader to make impact in a diverse country like Nigeria with its complexity, plurality, and beauty.

Gbajabiamila made the submission during the graduation ceremony of Cohort 4 of Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) held at the Secretariat of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) in Abuja on Saturday.

The Chief of Staff who founded the Initiative during his time as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila said that LMI has continued to uphold the values for which it was established.

He said: “A lesson I hope the LMI fellowship programme has engraved in your minds is that leadership is first a matter of character before it is a matter of competence. A person’s brilliance may open the door, but it is their integrity that keeps them in the room.

“In a diverse country like ours—with its complexity, plurality, and beauty—anyone who wishes to lead must develop the patience to listen, the wisdom to unite, and the strength to make principled decisions even when they are difficult.

“That is why we are very deliberate about diversity and inclusion at LMI from the very beginning. In the LMI design, we were intentional in creating cohorts that learn together, debate together, laugh together, work together, and quite importantly, grow together. That my dear fellows-in-training is the true spirit of our LMI. And when you leave this hall today, I urge you to carry that spirit with you. This is the spirit that will build the nation of our dreams.

“Let me emphasise that today is not an ‘end’. It is only a point of departure. From here, you step into the world with a deeper sense of purpose. From here, you join the family of 167 LMI Fellows and ambassadors of all the values we held dear.”

In his remarks, Speaker of the Ghanian Parliament and chairman of CoSPAL, Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford-Bagbin said that Africa must be diligent in nurturing its leaders to make the desired impact.

“If we desire a country and a continent that is stable, prosperous and democratic, then we must nurture and mentor leaders with the integrity, competence and vision required for the 21st Century.

“I recall an African proverb which says that: ‘the child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.’ This is a reminder that when young people yearn to lead, we owe a responsibility to train, guide and equip them for the task ahead.

“That is the vision and foresight that has been demonstrated by my brother and bosom friend, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila through the establishment of the LMI as one of his numerous legacy projects as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives of the Federal Republic Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of LMI Planning Advisory Committee and Secretary-General of CoSPAL, Amb. ’Dapo Oyewole said that LMI has continued to live up to its objectives, applauding Gbajabiamila for his vision.

“Before these 50 exceptional young Nigerians sitting before us, the LMI had graduated 167 Fellows across three cohorts 2022, 2023 and 2024. Our LMI Fellows are now serving in the public sector with distinction – the State House; Office of the Speaker, across the National Assembly, and the National Assembly Library Trust Fund; Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“The LMI has, from inception, been intentional about representing Nigeria in all its diversity. And every year, we strengthened that commitment by ensuring as much gender and ethnic balance and also Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) are fully included—reminding us that leadership must always be inclusive, equitable and truly reflective of the society we aim to serve, and the best form of leadership is by example.

“I would also like to add that beyond the formal residential training sessions here in Abuja, the LMI has nurtured a vibrant and self-sustaining alumni community—one that continues to exemplify the programme’s values long after graduation,” he said.

The Director of the Initiative, Solape Sonuga in her remarks said that students have acquired requisite leadership skills to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

“His (Gbajabiamila) belief in young people, his commitment to institutional strengthening, and his relentless drive for excellence are the pillars upon which this programme stands. Sir, we are grateful for your continued support and guidance.

“You (participants) came in as individuals with passion, and you are leaving as a community of emerging leaders equipped with the knowledge, networks, and clarity needed to shape the future of governance in Nigeria and beyond. Watching your growth has been one of the most fulfilling parts of this programme,”she said.

The highlight of the event was the commissioning of the CosPAL Secretariat which houses the Initiative in Abuja.