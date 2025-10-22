Why I donated first secondary school to Lagos community – Gbajabiamila

By Henry Obetta

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, donated a secondary school to Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Surulere area of Lagos.

Inaugurating the Femi Gbajabiamila Junior Secondary School, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives said hardship being faced by students, parents, teachers and community leaders has ended.

“This event marks a defining milestone in our collective pursuit of accessible, quality education for every child in this community.

“It is not merely opening a new institution but the birth of opportunity, progress, and renewed hope for generations to come.

“For the first time in the history of Itire-lkate, this community now has a public secondary school within its borders,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the lawmaker representing Surulere II at the House of Representatives, Mr Lanre Okunola, said that parents had been watching their children travel long distances daily to attend schools outside their community for many years.

He said: “Some faced daily hardships and safety concerns, while others abandoned their education altogether.

Today, that struggle has ended.

“This school stands as a beacon of inclusion, ensuring that no child in Itire-lkate is left behind because of geography or circumstances, which also reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to provide continuous support for education at all levels in Nigeria.”

According to him, education has always been the foundation of every prosperous society as it empowers individuals, transforms communities, and builds nations.

He said that throughout his years in public service, he had remained deeply committed to advancing education at all levels.

“However, education does not start at university; it begins in schools like this, where young minds are nurtured and shaped for the future,” he said.

He said that his involvement with education had never been limited to policy or legislation.

“In Surulere, we have worked to renovate schools, equip classrooms, and provide teaching aids.

“I have volunteered to teach in secondary schools, believing leadership must be demonstrated through action, not just words.

“By sharing my time and experience with students, I have seen firsthand how education fosters discipline, confidence, and purpose.

“This school embodies the same commitment to give every child the opportunity to learn, dream, and succeed,” he added.

He appreciated the leaders, stakeholders, and people of Itire-lkate LCDA for naming the institution after his name.

According to him, the influence of the institution will extend well beyond its classrooms.

“It will create jobs for teachers, administrators, and support staff, and it will serve as a centre of learning and community pride.

“It will shape the next generation of leaders, innovators, and professionals who will contribute to the progress of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“When a community invests in education, it invests in peace, prosperity, and continuity,” he said.

The Chief of Staff expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government, particularly the Ministry of Basic Education, for their partnership and commitment to integrating this school into the public education system.

Alao speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the inauguration of Femi Gbajabiamila Junior and Senior Secondary School, was a testament to power of philanthropy and dedication in the delivery of transformative invention that can change the community forever.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, described the project as life transforming.

“The frontier of education governance globally is predicated on collaboration and partnership with the government on building a better and brighter tomorrow for our children.

“With access to qualitative education in the state, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the chief of staff to Mr President and by extension to everyone that has contributed to the realisation of this remarkable project.

“This life transforming project no doubt profoundly impacts countless students, shaping the future and contributing importantly to the advancement of the education sector particularly in the Itire-Ikate and Lagos State in general.

He said that the school was serving as a beacon of hope and symbol of progress the state strived to achieve.

“The project embodies our collective commitment to providing, quality education, equipping our children with skills, knowledge, values necessary to excel in life.

“This project in no doubt aligns with THEMES Plus Agenda of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State in which education and technology stood out as a top pillar,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Fuad Laguda, representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, noted that Gbajabiamila’s numerous interventions had continued to put him on his toes, as the former speaker’s successor.

In his address, the Chairman, Coker/Aguda LCDA, Mr Azeez Ogidan, described the project as monumental and defining moment for Surulere constituency.

Ogidan said that Gbajabiamila had over the years demonstrated visionary leadership and passion for service with a farreaching impact on education, healthcare, infrastructure and youth empowerment.

According to him, Gbajabiamila’s interventions have continued to touch lives, transform communities and strengthening social fabrics of Surulere.

“This school stands not only as the beacon of knowledge but also as a lasting legacy of Gbajabiamila’s education impact, building a brighter future for our children,” he said.

He said that Gbajabiamila’s impacts in Coker/Aguda and Itire-Ikate LCDAs which together formed Surulere Constituency 2, has continued to inspire confidence in the people and representation.

He said that both councils were also delighted to know that contractors would soon resume work at the fire station project in Coker/Aguda–another initiative facilitated by Gbajabiamila.

Responding, the Chairman, Itire-Ikate LCDA, Mr Oluwafemi Odunayo, who applauded Gbajabiamila for impactful project, described the school as a milestone in the community.

“This is a testament of Gbajabiamila’s unwavering commitment to development of community and the education of our youth,” Odunayo said.

He said that the council has also done a lot in supporting educational development in the area including distribution of over 200 free GCE forms, over 5000 school uniforms and school bags, promoting skills acquisitions, youth development among others.

The chairman said that the council would make most of the school.