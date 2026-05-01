Tinubu to embark on 3-nation trip

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, May 2nd, on a visit to Kenya, Rwanda and France.

Special Adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this via a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu’s first stop will be in France, after which he will depart for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the Africa-France Summit scheduled to begin next week.

Co-chaired by President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto, the summit focuses on energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, restructuring of global financing architecture, and climate action.

President Tinubu’s participation at the summit from May 11th to May 12th. will underscore Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic.

The summit, with the theme – “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth” – will provide a high-level platform for African leaders and their French counterparts to deliberate on critical issues affecting the continent, including economic transformation, climate resilience, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, technological advancement, and peace-building initiatives.

At the end of the Kenyan summit, President Tinubu will depart for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the annual Africa CEO Forum, taking place between May 14th and 15th.

With the theme “Scale or Fail”, this year’s Africa CEO Forum will be the largest gathering of African private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers, focusing on accelerating economic transformation through shared scale, regional integration, and increased cross-border investment.

Held in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the summit brings together over 2,000 top executives and national leaders to debate strategies for building resilient, competitive industries.

At the two summits, President Tinubu will deliver statements highlighting his administration’s ongoing reforms to reposition the nation as a prime destination for investment and growth.

He will also hold high-level meetings with top-tier global and African business leaders.

President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some of his ministers and senior aides. He will return to Nigeria at the end of the Rwanda summit.