UK warns of ‘highly likely’ attack after terror threat level increase

The UK’s terrorism threat level was raised Thursday to “severe”, the second highest in the five-tier system, following an antisemitic terror attack the previous day in London, the interior ministry said.

“The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) has today… raised the UK National Threat Level from substantial, meaning an attack is likely, to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely in the next six months,” it said.

The threat level had been at substantial since February 2022, according to JTAC — which is housed within Britain’s security services — but was upgraded after Wednesday’s incident in which two Jewish men were stabbed.