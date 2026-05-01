May Day: Aiyedatiwa to review SUBEB recruitment issues

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has assured candidates affected by irregularities in last year’s primary school recruitment exercise conducted by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) that their cases will be reviewed and properly addressed.



The governor gave the assurance while interacting with some of the affected applicants on the sidelines of the Workers’ Day celebration in Akure.



He acknowledged complaints from candidates who received questionable employment letters and said the government would ensure that only qualified applicants are duly processed in line with established procedures.



According to him, efforts are underway to regularise the recruitment process and ensure proper documentation for those eligible.



Following his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of SUBEB, Dr. Abike Bayo-Ilawole, directed affected applicants to report to the board’s office, assuring that due process would be followed in resolving the matter.



Addressing workers at the event, Aiyedatiwa urged greater productivity and commitment to service, stressing that ongoing reforms should translate into tangible socio-economic benefits for residents.



He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, security, and sustainable development, noting that workers remain central to governance and economic growth.



The governor highlighted efforts to improve security through the strengthening of the Amotekun Corps and enhanced collaboration among security agencies.



He also outlined ongoing initiatives in healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure aimed at job creation and economic expansion across the state.



On workers’ welfare, Aiyedatiwa said promotions and salary payments are being implemented consistently, while recruitment into key sectors has been expanded to strengthen public service delivery.

He further called on workers to uphold discipline, efficiency, and integrity in their duties, emphasising the need for improved service delivery.



In his remarks, the Head of Service, Bayo Philip, commended the administration’s reforms, noting improvements in welfare, career progression, and workforce expansion.



Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in the state also acknowledged government efforts, while urging sustained action to address security and economic challenges.