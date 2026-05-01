Workers’ Day: ADC criticises rising living costs

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed concern over the rising cost of living in Nigeria, saying it is placing increasing pressure on workers and affecting real incomes.

In a Workers’ Day statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said many Nigerians are facing economic strain as prices of essential goods and services continue to rise.

“Across Nigeria today, workers are doing more and earning less. Rising costs of food, transport, housing, and energy have reduced the value of workers’ wages,” the statement said.

The party linked the situation to broader economic and security challenges, noting that inflation, limited job opportunities, and disruptions to business activities are contributing to the pressure on households.

According to the ADC, addressing these challenges requires policies that support job creation, improve security, and stabilise prices to protect workers’ purchasing power.

The party emphasised the need for an economic framework that promotes enterprise, encourages productivity, and ensures that workers are adequately rewarded for their labour.

It also called for sustained interventions to ease the burden on citizens, particularly in areas affecting daily living costs.

“The focus should be on building an economy that works for ordinary Nigerians, where productivity translates into improved livelihoods,” the statement added.

The ADC reiterated its position that workers’ welfare should remain a priority, stressing the importance of policies that enhance income stability and economic opportunity.