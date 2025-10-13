SPPG graduates 262 leaders, reaffirms commitment to ethical governance in Africa

By Nnasom David

The School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) has graduated 262 students from its Class of 2025, reaffirming its mission to produce ethical and competent leaders who will drive Africa’s transformation.

The graduation ceremony, held on October 4 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, was themed “Equipping Leaders to Build an Africa that Sets its Own Agenda in Evolving Global Realities.”

SPPG Africa’s CEO, Mrs. Alero Ayida-Otobo, commended the graduates for their innovative capstone projects, describing them as “blueprints for Nigeria and Africa’s future.” She reminded them that their certificates symbolized a new beginning — a call to lead with courage, wisdom, and compassion.

A moment of silence was observed in honour of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a 2023 graduate who tragically lost her life in a robbery. SPPG Chair, Mr. Frank Nweke II, and Ayida-Otobo urged the new graduates to uphold her legacy through reforms in health and security.

SPPG Founder and #FixPolitics Convener, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, charged the graduates to anchor their leadership on integrity and values. Drawing from her political experience, she urged them to lead with data, empathy, and a strong moral compass.

Former South African Deputy President and ex-UN Women Executive Director, Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, delivered the keynote address, describing Africa as a paradox — a rich continent with poor people due to poor leadership. She called on the graduates to reject corruption and champion the rights of women and marginalized groups.

Also speaking, renowned scholar Professor Patrick Lumumba challenged the graduates to take bold action, move beyond complaints, and rebuild Africa “block by block” through ethical leadership.

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, advised the graduates to treat politics as a vocation of service rather than a career of self-interest. He encouraged them to challenge mediocrity and remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and good governance.

Academic excellence was celebrated with several awards, including the Benjamin and Cecilia Ujubuonu Award, won by Omolola Oluwaseun Oluwadara, who also received the Dean’s Award alongside Duke Olurin.

The Life of Impact Award was presented to peace advocates Imam Muhammad Nurain Ashafa and Pastor James Wuye, as well as Mrs. Ngizan Chahul, for their outstanding contributions to peace and development.

In his closing charge, Mr. Nweke quoted Plato, saying societies fail not because of poor craftsmen but because of corrupt legislators, urging the graduates to be “lions in the darkness.”

The event ended with a symbolic balloon release, marking the commitment of 262 new leaders to build a just, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.