May Day: Soludo urges development-focused unionism

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has called on organised labour to adopt a more development-focused approach, urging a shift toward collaboration and productivity.

Speaking at the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the governor encouraged labour unions to strengthen partnerships with government in driving economic growth and service delivery.

“Our labour unions should move towards development-oriented unionism,” he said, emphasising the need for a more cooperative relationship between workers and government.

Soludo urged union leaders to promote accountability and improved service delivery among members, noting that productivity should align with the state’s investments in public service.

Reflecting on his administration’s policies, he highlighted progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, including road construction projects and expanded access to maternal healthcare services. He also noted improvements in economic activity across the South-East.

The governor reaffirmed plans to strengthen the education and health sectors, promising additional recruitment of teachers and continued investment as resources permit.

He also signalled ongoing reforms in the civil service, including the use of technology to monitor attendance and enhance efficiency.

“We must continue to improve our public service, and that requires commitment from all stakeholders,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of organised labour, the Anambra State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, said workers remain focused on fairness, dignity, and improved welfare.

He called for better remuneration, job security, and stronger social protection, while also highlighting the impact of insecurity on workers’ livelihoods.

Nwafor commended the state government’s development efforts and pledged continued cooperation with the administration.

The event was attended by top government officials, including Deputy Governor Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, among others.