Workers’ Day: Ejiofor laments unmet expectations

Ejiofor

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — A legal practitioner and social commentator, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has expressed concern over the condition of Nigerian workers, stating that many of their basic expectations remain unmet.

In a statement issued to mark Workers’ Day, Ejiofor said the situation of the workforce reflects ongoing economic and structural challenges affecting livelihoods across the country.

He noted that many workers continue to put in significant effort but receive limited rewards, highlighting concerns about wages, welfare, and overall working conditions.

“It is evident that even the most modest expectations of our workforce remain largely unmet,” he said.

Ejiofor also raised concerns about the effectiveness of institutions expected to advocate for workers, suggesting the need for stronger representation and more responsive leadership.

He called for renewed attention to policies that improve workers’ welfare, ensure fair compensation, and restore dignity to labour.

While acknowledging the resilience of Nigerian workers, he urged stakeholders to prioritise reforms that would deliver meaningful improvements in their living and working conditions.

Ejiofor expressed hope that the new month would bring renewed commitment to addressing workers’ concerns, with a focus on fairness, recognition, and sustainable progress.