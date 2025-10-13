Oborevwori appoints Promise Ogumu as SSA on youth mobilization

In a significant development, Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has appointed Mr Promise Ogumu as his Senior Special Assistant on youth mobilization.

This appointment has generated buzz in political circles and beyond.

Mr. Ogumu, a biochemist and environmentalist, has a reputation for contributing to the growth and development of youths in Delta State.

Through his foundation, he has rendered invaluable services to the downtrodden, earning him widespread respect.

In 2023, Mr. Ogumu threw his hat into the ring, contesting for the Ika North East State Constituency seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His dedication to grassroots mobilization was evident in his role as the 2023 presidential and gubernatorial election coordinator for Ika North East, Delta State.

Upon receiving his appointment letter at the Secretary to the State Government’s office in Asaba, Mr. Ogumu expressed his gratitude to Governor Oborevwori for finding him worthy.

He described the governor as a “promise keeper” and pledged to contribute more to the state’s development.

Ogumu also applauded the immediate past Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa over his appointment.

He thanked Sen Okowa for laying good foundation for his successor Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who has been keeping to his campaign promises .

With this appointment, Mr. Ogumu’s commitment to Delta State’s progress is set to take on a new dimension.

As he works closely with the governor, his experience and dedication will undoubtedly be assets in driving the state’s growth and development agenda.