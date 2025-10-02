Gunmen abduct two councillors, one Imam in Zamfara community

The Police Command in Zamfara on Thursday confirmed that suspected gunmen had abducted two Councillors and an Imam in Tsauni community, Gusau, on Wednesday night.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the incident to newsmen via telephone .

He said the councillors, representing Gidan Gona and Tsibiri wards in Maradun local government areas of Zamfara and the Imam of the community were taken away by the suspected bandits.

According to him, the victims were abducted in front of their houses in the Tsauni area at about 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, shortly after prayers.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tsauni community is located behind the Federal Road Safety, Zamfara Sector command headquarters in Gusau.

The community had hosted internally Displaced persons affected by armed banditry from different communities.

Abubakar, however, said the command had deployed its men to the area, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the three victims.

The PPRO urged the residents to assist the police with relevant information in good time to curtail such incidents.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Maradun local government, Sanusi Gamagiwa, corroborated the PPRO’s information via telephone, adding that the suspected bandits had abducted six persons.

“They later released three persons and left with the two councillors and the Imam of the area.

“So far, they have yet to contact anyone of us to know their demands,” the chairman said.

