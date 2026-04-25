By Douglas Baye-Osagie

The Super Falcons of Nigeria remain the most decorated team in African women’s football history. With 10 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles, they set the standard for dominance on the continent. Nigeria is also the only African nation to have qualified for every single FIFA Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991. That legacy now demands more than respect — it demands proper preparation. Yet in April 2026, with WAFCON just 3 months away, the state of friendly matches suggests we may be failing them.

Elite performance is built on elite preparation. Friendlies are not just warm-ups. They are tactical laboratories where coaches test formations, bed in new talent, and measure their squad against varied styles of play. Right now, the Falcons’ 2026 calendar shows just a double-header vs Cameroon in February and March. That is a recipe for rust, not readiness.

The composed Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, took to social media and raised concerns over the Nigerian Football Federation’s handling of friendlies. In her own words: “The Super Falcons deserve better.” WAFCON also serves as qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, but preparations look set to take the usual fire-brigade approach.

The concern is sharper because the rest of Africa is not standing still. Nigeria no longer wins games by default. Women’s football on the continent has undergone a quiet revolution in the last 5 years. Investment, structure, and belief have spread. The days of Nigeria walking through WAFCON are gone. The competition is now a fight.

Morocco proved it in 2022. With government backing and a professional women’s league, the Atlas Lionesses hosted WAFCON and made the final, beating Nigeria 5-4 on penalties in the semi-final. That wasn’t a fluke. It was a funded plan. They reached the World Cup Round of 16 in 2023 — the first Arab nation to do so. Nigeria flipped the script in July 2025, coming from 2-0 down to beat Morocco 3-2 in the WAFCON 2024 final. But that comeback took everything. We can’t guarantee another fortuitous win if we fail to prepare adequately.

Zambia is another example of the new reality. The Copper Queens qualified for their first World Cup in 2023 and won bronze at WAFCON 2022, beating Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place match. Players like Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji now star in the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League. In April 2026, Zambia tested itself in the FIFA Series in Brazil: 0-4 vs Canada, 1-6 vs Brazil, 1-1 vs South Korea. Three confederations in 8 days. That’s preparation. The Copper Queens continue to strengthen their international presence.

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana were African champions in 2022 and have remained at the top of the women’s game on the continent. Their rise came from consistent camps and quality opposition. In 2026 alone, they’ve already played Algeria twice in Durban — 3-0 and 2-0 wins on 14 and 17 April — and have Japan lined up for 6 and 9 June in Osaka. Physical North African tests plus elite Asian technique. They don’t fear Nigeria anymore — they plan for them.

Even Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, and Botswana have leveled up. Senegal pushed Zambia to the wire in Olympic qualifying. Botswana qualified for its first WAFCON in 2022 and stretched Nigeria in the last 2025 WAFCON before conceding a late goal in the 89th minute. Malawi qualified for WAFCON 2026 for the first time. Coaching has improved, diaspora recruitment is stronger, and more players are in Europe. The gap Nigeria enjoyed for 20 years has closed.

This is why friendlies matter more than ever. A team cannot prepare for Morocco’s high press or Zambia’s transition speed by playing only one opponent from one region. You need to feel the tempo of a World Cup team. You need to lose 0-4 to Canada now to avoid losing a semi-final later.

Compare the Falcons’ 2026 schedule to the others. South Africa booked Algeria and Japan. Zambia faced Canada, Brazil, and South Korea. Nigeria’s last game with Cameroon didn’t measure up — new players didn’t get proper game time to gel with the squad. Preparation isn’t just training in Abuja. It’s 90 minutes under pressure against someone who wants to break you — and ideally, multiple someones.

Poor friendlies also hurt squad integration. Justine Madugu, now leading the Falcons, has a golden generation split between continents. Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, Esther Okoronkwo, and Deborah Abiodun play in top leagues abroad. But chemistry isn’t built on WhatsApp. New home-based call-ups need minutes with them. Without games, the coach is guessing on matchday one.

There’s a tactical cost too. Madugu needs to see if a back three works against a fast winger. He needs to test set-piece routines under real defensive pressure. He needs to see who panics and who leads when trailing 1-0. You can’t simulate that in training. Only quality friendlies provide that data.

The NFF’s financial constraints are real, but planning is a choice. Zambia went to Brazil for the FIFA Series. South Africa flew to Japan. Federations with similar budgets are securing better matches through early scheduling and FIFA initiatives. East Africa’s CECAFA and North Africa’s UNAF zones now organize women’s mini-tournaments to guarantee games. Nigeria should lead that charge, not lag behind it.

A lot of concentration and resources go to the senior men’s team, and they haven’t won a trophy since Stephen Keshi in 2013. The Super Eagles haven’t even qualified for back-to-back World Cups, yet they have top-tier friendlies against Poland and Portugal lined up in June.

The Super Falcons players already feel it. Several Falcons are now speaking out about the lack of support and preparation compared to opponents. When you’ve won 10 titles for your country, being underprepared feels like disrespect. Morale matters. These women know what it takes to win — they’ve done it. They’re asking for the tools to do it again.

Africa’s championship is no longer a coronation for Nigeria. It’s a gauntlet. Morocco will have home crowds and tactics in July-August 2026. Zambia has firepower and FIFA Series experience. South Africa has Japan friendlies and confidence. Senegal and Tunisia are organized. To defend their crown, the Super Falcons need more than talent and history. They need a plan that will help them stay on top in Africa and compete with the very best in the world.

16. Nigeria’s Super Falcons deserve better because they’ve been better for decades. They carried African women’s football when no one watched. Now that everyone is watching — and catching up — the least we can do is give them a fair fight. That starts with proper friendlies. Anything less upsets their preparation, and insults their legacy.