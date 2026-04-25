AMVCA: All eyes on Linda Ejiofor as she bags double nominations

By Benjamin Njoku

Following her fantastic outing in the critically acclaimed movie, ‘The Herd’, famous actress Linda Ejiofor -Suleiman has bagged double nomination at the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), solidifying her position as one of the industry’s most compelling talents.

The celebrated actress received nominations in two highly competitive categories: Best Lead Actress for “The Serpent’s Gift” and Best Supporting Actress for “The Herd, a testament to her outstanding performances and continued dedication to her craft. Known for her versatility and emotional depth, Linda has consistently delivered captivating roles that resonate with audiences across Africa and beyond.

Over the years, Linda has built an impressive filmography, earning critical acclaim for her ability to bring authenticity and nuance to every role she embodies. Her latest nominations further highlight her growth and impact within the Nollywood industry.

Fans and industry stakeholders have taken to social media to celebrate the milestone, praising her consistency, talent, and contribution to African cinema. All eyes will be on her as the awards night draws near.

The awards ceremony, known for celebrating excellence in television and film across the continent, is set to take place in May this year, where winners will be announced in a star-studded event.