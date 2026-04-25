GCIOBCC crowned 2025/26 CCC League Champions after dominant win over Rising Stars

By Jacob Ajom

Government College Ibadan Old Boys Cricket Club (GCIOBCC) put up a commanding 118-run performance to dethrone the defending champion Rising Stars Cricket Club and emerged champions of the 2025/2026 Club Cricket Committee League Season.

Though Kapil Sharma and Manoj Gupta both claimed two wickets each in the first innings of the match that held at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval, it was not enough to stop Isaac Okpe’s team from scoring 180 for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Former Captain of the national team, Sylvester Okpe, put up a brilliant 86 runs knock off 46 balls to emerge Player of the Match, while Vincent Adewoye added 55 runs off 32 balls.

The first innings total later proved difficult for Rising Stars Cricket Club in the second innings as they crumbled for 63 runs all out in 16.1 overs, with Captain Chimezie Onwuzulike emerging as the best batter for his side with 14 runs courtesy of the disciplined bowling from the trio of Sylvester Okpe, 4 wickets for 5 runs in 3 overs, and Richard Uboh and Ndubudem Elochukwu, 2 wickets each.

In another result, Island Titans Cricket Club, Champions of the 40-over tournament, defeated Foundation Cricket Club by 3 wickets to claim the last victory of the season and finish fifth behind Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chief Marketing Officer at Sterling Bank,Donatus Okpako was delighted at the progress made under the Chairman of the Club Cricket Committee League Mr Endurance Ofem and the entire executive. He further said sponsoring the league provided a pathway for young cricketers to exhibit their innate potential. Mr Okpako concluded that Sterling Bank was pleased with the organization of the entire programme by the CCC

The Lagos State Cricket Association Chairman, Charles Omoeira, commended Sterling Bank and all other sponsors, for identifying with the league.

In addition, Dr Uyi Akpata, President, Nigeria Cricket Federation, took time to appreciate the entire board of CCC under the leadership of Endurance Ofem, the sponsors Sterling Bank, for believing in cricket. Dr Akpata also added that, based on players’ statistics during the recently concluded season, Manager of the Senior Men’s Cricket, when eventually appointed, would have a selection headache.

Chairman of the Club Cricket Committee League, Mr Endurance Ofem,was full of gratitude to Sterling Bank for their support and assured that the 2026/2027 season would even be bigger and better.